News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Lenovo warns on tariff hikes

Lenovo warns on tariff hikes
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 06:15 AM

By Sijia Jiang and Rushil Dutta

China’s Lenovo, the world’s largest PC maker, warned it will have to raise product prices if US tariffs increase, sending its shares tumbling 6.5% to two-month lows.

Lenovo’s warning amid mounting business uncertainty due to the US-China trade war cast doubt on its sales outlook and took the shine off forecast-beating quarterly results where robust PC sales helped the company more than double its profit.

US President Donald Trump said this week that he would postpone imposing an additional 10% tariff on Chinese-made products including tablets and laptop computers until December, but would still impose the tariffs on desktops from September.

And China said it will have to take necessary countermeasures to the latest US tariffs on $300bn (€269bn) of Chinese goods, its finance ministry said.

“Retail prices for products like PC and smartphones will increase if (US) tariffs increase,” Lenovo chairman Yang Yuanqing told an earnings call.

He also said shifting manufacturing from China to avoid US tariffs would also lead to product price increases, although Lenovo’s global production footprint gives it flexibility in making adjustments, and it remains committed to China.

The global PC market grew 1.5% in the June quarter after falling for two consecutive quarters, as threats of increased US tariffs on Chinese goods prompted some manufacturers to front load shipments, industry analysts said.

READ MORE

'Consistent oversupply' of transatlantic flights from Ireland, claims Department of Transport

Lenovo emerged as the biggest winner of the global PC market’s surprise rebound in the second quarter.

Citing industry data, the company said it had a record 25.1% market share in the quarter.

Lenovo said it was the fastest-growing PC maker among the top five manufacturers and its improved product mix also helped the business’ pre-tax profit margin rise to 5.4%, the highest margin ever attained in a fiscal first quarter.

Revenue from Lenovo’s personal computer and smart devices group grew 12%, while its mobile business group recorded a 9% fall in sales. Its PC and smart devices business generates more than three-quarters of the group’s total revenue, which rose 5%.

Net profit rose to $162m (€ ) in the quarter ended June, compared with an average estimate of $154m by nine analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose to $12.5bn, in line with expectations. 

- Reuters

READ MORE

Irish bond yields slump and Irish bank shares fall as Rehn fuels talk of ECB action in September

More on this topic

Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

Typhoon leaves 28 dead and 20 missing in ChinaTyphoon leaves 28 dead and 20 missing in China

At least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits ChinaAt least 18 reported dead as typhoon hits China

Hong Kong leader refuses to quit as general strike causes travel chaosHong Kong leader refuses to quit as general strike causes travel chaos

TOPIC: China

More in this Section

Why the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thingWhy the easing in house price inflation is unambiguously a good thing

Adare Manor gears up for Ryder CupAdare Manor gears up for Ryder Cup

Oil begins flowing from new North Sea developmentOil begins flowing from new North Sea development

Female start-ups for rural programmeFemale start-ups for rural programme


Lifestyle

On this day 50 years ago, Examiner readers awoke to the news that the recent outburst of violence in Northern Ireland, what would eventually become known as “The Troubles”, had claimed its sixth victim.August 16, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »