Legislation to test self-driving cars on Irish roads approved

File image of Google's self-driving car.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 05:38 PM

The Cabinet has today approved legislation to test autonomous vehicles on public roads.

Transport Minister Shane Ross welcomed the first steps to testing self-driving cars on Irish roads today.

The minister said the test would be occur "within strict guidelines" and that his department is "eager to facilitate this growing technology".

Mr Ross said safety of road users is the priority but said it was important "that we make the most of these developments",

He said: "This is a rapidly developing sector right across the globe, including in the EU, and it is important that we make the most of these developments for not just transport, but also the wider economy," he said.

"There are real opportunities to grow jobs, while also finding ways to make our roads safer and more efficient and even sustainable.

"That is why I am bringing forward legislation to enable new provisions to facilitate testing, within strict guidelines, of cars in autonomous mode on our roads.

"We are eager to facilitate this growing technology, but as always, safety for our road users remains our top priority."

Mr Ross also welcomed the Government’s support for a range of measures to be delivered under the Future Jobs Initiative.

A statement said that these "include some of the key measures in the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill which Government recently approved.

"As well as the existing provision to give legal effect to the Variable Speed Limit and Lane Control Signalling regimes that are being progressed on the M50, the Bill will be amended in the Oireachtas to allow for testing, under strict guidelines, of vehicles in autonomous mode."

