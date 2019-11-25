News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Legal bid by Clare men to compel fund to release security over more than 50 properties

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Two brothers, their father, and three companies with offices in Co Clare have brought a legal action aimed at requiring a fund to perform an amended settlement agreement reached by them with Allied Irish Banks.

According to Niall and Robert Howard, their father PJ and the companies, the agreement requires their side to meet certain obligations and for Everyday Finance DAC to release its security, previously held by AIB and AIB Mortgage Bank, over more than 50 properties.

They claim they are meeting their obligations but Everyday is refusing to release the relevant security.

The proceedings by the Howards, all with an address at Ballybeg House, Kildysart Road, Ennis, and three companies - Downes and Howard Ltd, Waymill Ltd and Lapovoa Ltd, all with registered offices at Westgate Business Park, Ennis - came before the Commercial Court on Monday.

On consent of the sides, Mr Justice David Barniville agreed to fast-track the dispute and admitted it to the Commercial Court list.

In court documents, the plaintiffs claim they entered into a settlement agreement in January 2016 under which AIB and AIB Mortgage Bank agreed to release each of the plaintiffs from their respective obligations to the banks in return for certain payments.

The plaintiffs claim the original agreement provided, in return for payments exceeding €9m, of which more than €8.3m would be paid by two of the companies, they would be released from obligations to the banks who would also release security interests concerning properties.

More than 50 properties are involved, including residential and commercial units in Counties Clare, Cork, Limerick, Longford, Offaly and Tipperary. Many of the properties are located in Ennis.

The plaintiffs claim the agreement provided, inter alia, for a payment of €5.8m by Downes and Howard Ltd, €2.56m by Waymill Ltd and €1,000 by Lapovo Ltd.

It also provided for payment of €282,000 by Niall Howard and Robert Howard; payment of €320,000 by Robert Howard; payment of €880,000 by Niall, Robert and P.J. Howard; and payment of €1,000 by P.J. Howard.

It is claimed the agreement was recorded in a written memorandum dated July 24, 2016 and was later amended by an oral agreement of the plaintiffs and the banks whereby the latest repayment date of June 30, 2016 was extended, first to December 31, 2016 and later to June 30, 2017.

It is claimed that, from June 2017, the agreement was indefinitely extended for as long as Downes and Howard Ltd made a recurring interim monthly payment of €34,000 and Waymill Ltd made a recurring interim monthly payment of €16,000.

The plaintiffs claim their liabilities, obligations and the underlying security for those were assigned by the banks and that the defendant is the lawful successor in title to the banks' interest in the settlement agreement and the amended settlement agreement.

It is claimed the plaintiffs remain "ready, willing and able" to perform their respective obligations under the amended settlement agreement but that, despite this, Everyday is refusing to release its security over the secured properties.

In their action, the plaintiffs want declarations that the amended agreement remains extant between them and Everyday. They want either specific performance of that or damages.

