NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Leading economist Alan McQuaid steps down for new role

By Eamon Quinn
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 06:00 AM

One of the country’s leading economic commentators, Alan McQuaid, stepped down this week from his job as chief economist at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin.

He is planning to pursue a career as an independent economist.

It comes after Cantor completed the acquisition late last year of Merrion Capital where Mr McQuaid was head economist for many years.

Following the Merrion acquisition, Cantor carried out a reorganisation of its operations, which marked a further wave of consolidation for brokerages in Ireland in the wake of the banking and debt crisis of a decade ago.

Mr McQuaid started his career as an economist at the Department of Finance in the 1980s at a time when the State was facing another serious economic crisis, as unemployment topped 18% and the debt burden reached over 120% of GDP. The public and private sectors were expanding their economics analyses amid the crisis. In 1987, he joined what was then known as Goodbody James Capel for an economics team then run by Peter Bacon and subsequently joined Bloxham Stockbrokers as chief economist.

Trading in Irish shares and bonds was active in the late 1990s despite preparations for monetary union under the single currency.

Mr McQuaid said Irish bond desks remained busy until recent years. However, quantitative easing by the ECB under which the central bank bought huge amounts of sovereign bonds of eurozone countries and other debt to keep interest rates low had damaged the bond trading business.

Huge new costs placed on brokers by European regulators following the crash also damaged the business.

Broker Davy acquired the private wealth business of Bloxham when it was liquidated in 2012 and Mr McQuaid transferred to Merrion as chief economist. “The phenomenal” rebound of the economy from the crash has confounded many doomsayers, Mr McQuaid said.

He will work as an independent economist and commentator before seeking a new permanent role.

More on this topic

Monsoon shows why out-wintered stock always get best prices

115 acre farm for sale near Bantry Co Cork

Home delivery: The alternative to a hospital birth

Dig deep: Mind and body benefits of working in your garden

More in this Section

Ulster Bank customers to be charged every time they use their card

Board set up to improve banking culture 'rigged' in industry's favour: John McGuinnness

No Consent, No Sale bill 'should be no-brainer'

Job of the Week: Bus Éireann


Lifestyle

This is why you really should go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day

Ask Audrey: My neighbours are sound-proofing their bedroom - does that make them pervs?

How Ireland's only female executioner got the job

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »