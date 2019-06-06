News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Law firm’s big plans to double in size

Sarah Connolly, solicitor; Kieran Regan, partner; Adrian Wall, managing partner; and Adam Griffiths, partner, ReganWall.
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Business law firm, ReganWall is expanding with the appointments of Adam Griffiths as partner and Sarah Connolly as solicitor in its offices at City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, Cork.

The firm launched in February, and plans to double in size this year. These new appointments bring numbers at the firm to 10.

Adam Griffiths previously practised for a decade in the London offices of two leading international firms and at a national firm in Ireland. He is an experienced corporate lawyer with diverse transactional experience.

He has broad experience in corporate finance and investment transactions with a particular focus on domestic and cross-border M&A and private equity, acting for corporates, financial sponsors, business owners, founders and management teams.

Sarah Connolly is an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer. She has advised on a wide range of matters, including share and asset acquisitions and disposals, venture capital and syndicated investments, corporate structuring and corporate governance.

ReganWall was established by Kieran Regan and Adrian Wall to service increasingly complex challenges facing Irish companies. The firm offers a bespoke approach to business law advice.

