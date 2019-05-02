Law firm takes time out to care for staff wellbeing

Law firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin (CKT) has become the first Irish law practise to welcome legal mental health charity LawCare to speak to all employees – solicitors, legal executives and support staff.

LawCare is a registered charity that promotes and supports good mental health and wellbeing across the legal community in the UK and Ireland with a helpline, peer support network and other resources.

LawCare has spoken with CKT’s about how to ask for emotional support when needed.

Ms Jackson’s work with CKT employees helped promote good mental health and wellbeing without fear of stigma, notably in law, where individuals are often presented with complex issues.

Debbie Moore, managing partner, CKT, said: “Companies today have an increasing role to play in supporting the wellbeing of their employees.

"As a firm we at CKT recognise we have a responsibility in providing a pleasant and healthy work environment. This extends to all our employees.”