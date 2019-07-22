Law firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin promotes three new partners

Louise Duggan, Lebeau Jonker and Emily Sexton have been appointed as partners in law firm Comyn Kelleher Tobin’s Dublin and Cork offices.

Irish-owned CKT has doubled in size in recent years due to the development of an existing client base and the acquisition of a Dublin practice in 2018. Louise Duggan is now a partner in CKT’s commercial property department, Lebeau Jonker in healthcare and medical law, and Emily Sexton in employment, healthcare and medical law.

Louise Duggan has a track record acting for developers, institutions and businesses, advising on commercial conveyancing and the acquisition, financing, leasing, development and disposal of commercial property and mixed scheme developments. Her clients include property developers, investors, receivers, banks, state bodies and educational institutions.

South African Lebeau Jonker came to Ireland in the early ‘90s to play cricket. He has since developed a national reputation in healthcare and child protection law with extensive experience in wardship, mental health, disabilities, civil detention and civil detention cases with an international element.

Emily Sexton works in employment law, primarily advising employers, including healthcare employers, in relation to legislative obligations and the defence of employment claims. She also acts in the defence of clinical negligence proceedings, employer liability claims and public liability claims.

Deborah Moore, CKT’s managing partner, said: “We are delighted to announce firm-wide growth. With economic uncertainty now ‘the new norm’, Irish businesses cannot get consumed with bleak economic warnings. You need to be committed to your offering. If you are both client-focused and client-led you can’t go wrong.

“That doesn’t mean we get to sit back. Cybersecurity, the war for high-quality talent and increased overheads such as rents and salary expectations are just some of the current challenges for Irish businesses. In a bid to futureproof our business and ensure our clients are reaping the rewards and savings offered by modern technology, we have invested hugely in our business including IT developments.”

The firm, which was the first Irish law practice to welcome legal mental health charity LawCare to speak to all employees, is focused on attracting and retaining exceptional talent by offering a workplace that not only provides financial security but also plays a part in improving positive mental, physical and social wellness.

CKT has more than 60 employees, including 26 solicitors. Its clients include the HSE, Tusla – the Child and Family Agency, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and educational institutions such as UCC and CIT, as well as national and international insurers, banks, developer and businesses.