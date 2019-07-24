News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Law firm Arthur Cox appoints its first pro bono associate

Carolann Minnock
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Law firm Arthur Cox has appointed Carolann Minnock as its first dedicated pro bono associate.

She brings a wealth of international experience in the not for profit sector, having worked for Irish Rule of Law in Malawi; as programme co-ordinator for International Development Law Organisation in Afghanistan; and most recently as programme manager for Asia at Internews Network based in Thailand.

She said: “I am delighted to take up this appointment and excited by the opportunity to work with the team at Arthur Cox to grow the firm’s pro bono practice.” The firm said the appointment shows its commitment to making positive impacts in the communities in which it operates.

Alex McLean, partner and head of the firm’s pro bono practice, said: “Carolann’s appointment is an important signal of the firm’s commitment to pro bono matters and builds on the institutional capacity of the firm to increase significantly the volume and impact of the pro bono work that the firm undertakes.”

Drinagh Co-op chairman elevated to Carbery Group chair

