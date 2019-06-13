News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Law firm A&L Goodbody names 11 new partners

By Joe Dermody
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 06:00 PM

Law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has appointed 11 new partners – eight in Dublin and three in Belfast, bringing the total number of partners in the firm to 104.

The firm has also newly appointed three lawyers into a newly created role — of counsel — as well as 27 new associates across its Dublin, Belfast and London offices.

The new partners are: Laura Butler (asset management & funds, Dublin), Sam Corbett (restructuring & insolvency, Belfast), Andrea Lawler (commercial & technology, Dublin), Niamh McMahon (finance, Dublin), Sarah Murphy (commercial dispute resolution, Dublin), Darran Nangle (corporate M&A, Dublin), Ciarán Ó Conluain (commercial dispute resolution, Dublin), Sinéad O’Connor (finance, Dublin), Kerill O’Shaughnessy (asset management & funds, Dublin), David Rowan (corporate M&A, Belfast) and Mark Stockdale (corporate & energy, Belfast).

ALG has also appointed three people to a newly created of counsel position. Of counsel is a senior lawyer role similar to partner and is widely seen in US and UK corporate law firms.

The three new of counsel are: Emma Martin (insurance, Dublin), Philip McQueston (tax, Dublin) and Noeleen Meehan (employment, Dublin).

Julian Yarr, managing partner at ALG, said: “ I’m confident that our newly promoted partners and senior lawyers can do that by combining deep specialist technical knowledge with broader executive and business skills honed through our ALG School of Business & Law.”

