Latest: Wrightbus goes into administration

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Update:Wrightbus has gone into administration, Unite regional secretary Jackie Pollock said.

Northern Ireland has lost close to 2,500 skilled jobs over recent years.

Susan Fitzgerald, regional co-ordinating officer at Unite, said bus company buyers would be “licking their lips”.

She said Wrightbus was producing socially-necessary products used by public transport providers in Belfast and Dublin, and it should be given help by the Government.

She added: “They need to be produced and why should be produced for profit?”

Boris Johnson has faced calls to step in.

Ms Fitzgerald added: “Boris Johnson has a hobby making buses out of wooden crates.”

She said he needed to stop his hobby and work to save the Ballymena jobs.

Earlier: Wrightbus to go into administration

The North's main bus manufacturers is poised to go into administration, a DUP MP said.

Wrightbus built London’s distinctive red double-decker Routemaster buses when Boris Johnson was mayor of London and reportedly employs around 1,500 people.

It is one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers and its loss would be a major blow in the same week as travel firm Thomas Cook’s collapse.

Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, unveils a life-size mock-up of the new hop-on, hop-off double-decker bus for London (Lewis Whyld/PA)
DUP MP Ian Paisley said unions were being briefed by managers this morning.

He told the BBC: “Essentially from this point the administrator has a week to find a buyer.”

The North Antrim firm has been seeking investment or a new owner as it struggles with cash problems.

Wrightbus has been a hugely profitable company in the past and based its business model on producing low-emissions vehicles.

When Mr Johnson was mayor he announced a lucrative order to produce the capital’s latest fleet of buses.

Wrightbus founder William Wright has been a prominent supporter of Brexit and the DUP.

Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry has been under pressure in recent years with the slumping into administration of Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast.

Michelin Tyres and Gallaher’s Tobacco firms have also closed in Ballymena.

