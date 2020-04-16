News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Latest US jobs shake out of 5 million suggests unemployment already at 17%

Latest US jobs shake out of 5 million suggests unemployment already at 17%
The latest figures suggest a US unemployment rate currently around at least 17% - far above the 10% the US reached in the wake of the recession
Katia Dmitrieva and Eamon Quinn
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 06:25 PM

The jobs shakeout is so large that it has wiped out all the American job gains since the financial crisis of over a decade ago and suggests that unemployment there has already soared to 17%.

The latest figures show that more than 5m Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total in the month since the pandemic throttled the US economy to 22m and effectively erasing a decade worth of job creation.

Initial jobless claims of 5.2m in the week ended April 11 followed 6.6m the prior week. The four-week sum compares with roughly 21.5m jobs added during the expansion that began in mid-2009.

The latest figures suggest a US unemployment rate currently around at least 17% -- far above the 10% the US reached in the wake of the recession -- in a sign that the effects of shutdowns have spread well beyond an initial wave of restaurants, hotels and other businesses.

Global stock markets nonetheless headed higher -- including the Iseq index of Irish shares -- as investors instead continued to focus on hopes that parts of the global economy would be reopened earlier than once thought.

“Another 5m jobless claims in the US helps hammer home the message for markets, yet the prospect of easing lockdown restrictions have helped lift the mood,” said online broker IG.

Meanwhile, the British Retail Consortium reported that retail sales slumped 27% in the two weeks to early April.

- Bloomberg and Irish Examiner staff

READ MORE

Debenhams: 'No option' but to shut 11 stores in Republic after Covid-19 shutdown added to losses

More on this topic

Stock markets worsen amid dire dataStock markets worsen amid dire data

Fund managers stay wary of shares with 'world in recession' amid Covid-19 crisisFund managers stay wary of shares with 'world in recession' amid Covid-19 crisis

Stock markets turn lower again as stimulus rally fadesStock markets turn lower again as stimulus rally fades

Pressure mounts on M&S and Dixons-CarphonePressure mounts on M&S and Dixons-Carphone

TOPIC: Stocks

More in this Section

British Airways debt cut to junk; EasyJet to sell some planes to keep flying through the Covid-19 crisisBritish Airways debt cut to junk; EasyJet to sell some planes to keep flying through the Covid-19 crisis

UK economy will suffer extremely large hit from coronavirus, warns rate-setterUK economy will suffer extremely large hit from coronavirus, warns rate-setter

Huge surge in coffee sales reported in IrelandHuge surge in coffee sales reported in Ireland

Stelios Haji-Ioannou demands head of 'scoundrel' easyJet boss as his wealth takes £1bn hitStelios Haji-Ioannou demands head of 'scoundrel' easyJet boss as his wealth takes £1bn hit


Lifestyle

Get ready to decode the new dress code, with Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: The Comfort Zone

A dating show on Netflix with a Cork participant, a violent tale of London’s underworld, and an art sale for a great cause feature in Des O’Driscoll’s tipsStreaming Tips: the best TV, movies, auctions and live music online

For the duration of the Covid-19 crisis, The Menu’s weekly column is a community bulletin board for the Irish food world.The Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

Finished your 2km walk or run? Turn off Netflix and use the time to try a little wardrobe wellness — there’s no better time to clean your closet out.Wardrobe wellness: Now is the perfect time for a closet clear out

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »