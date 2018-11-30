Latest: Minister says banks 'unable to feel pain or conscience' amid track mortgage scandal

Update 9.45: Transport Minister Shane Ross says that Irish banks remain unable to feel pain and conscience, despite the tracker mortgage scandal.

He told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk that reports that the Central Bank is likely to impose multi-million euro fines on the banks for overcharging more than 38,000 customers for their mortgage will have little impact on the lenders.

It is too easy for the banks to write a cheque with somebody else’s money, he said. Under new rules, penalties of up to €10m - or 10per cent of turnover - could be levied on each of the financial institutions.

"The problem with fining the banks is that of course no-one really suffers except the State - they're State-owned banks - and it's an inadequate fine because you don't have an personal accountability there.

"What happens is the banks decide OK, they're going to be fined millions and they just write a cheque and they got on with their business.

"And in fact, nobody's personally held accountable and it's a very easy thing to write a cheque with other people's money.

"In this case, sometimes they're wiring a cheque for sins they've committed in the past and the taxpayer's actually paying for it, so it's somewhat ridiculous.

"I think the banks are totally unable to feel pain and unable to feel conscience. And I think in effect what they're going to do is say 'Yes, we'll be fined' and get on with the business.

"And the same people are in charge of some of the banks that were there in the time of the crash and in similar positions.

"We haven't actually sorted this problem out - it's not a satisfactory solution - a fine should be imposed and there'll be no personal pain or accountability".

Earlier: The Central Bank is expected to impose fines worth millions of euro on six Irish banks over the tracker mortgage scandal.

More than 38,000 homeowners were affected by the issue when they were wrongly moved onto a product with a higher rate of interest.

According to the Irish Times, an investigation by the regulator into the €1bn scandal is expected to be completed early next year.

The Central Bank is looking into the conduct of banks and senior individuals dating back 10 years.

So far, €580m has been paid out in refunds and compensation to customers as a result of the tracker mortgage scandal.

In an interview with the Irish Times today, the Governor of the Bank Philip Lane says their next update, which will be released in January, will show another increase in the number of customers affected.

The investigation is also examining how the banks behaved in the last three years since the scandal was uncovered.

They are now facing penalties of up to a maximum of €10m per bank or 10% of turnover. Individuals found to be involved could be liable for penalties of between €500,000 and €1m each.