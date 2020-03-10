Latest list of companies taking a hit due to coronavirus and one Italian winner

The latest companies -- and at least one winner -- to report hits from the Covid-19 crisis include a cruise ship operator, carmaker Peugeot, and a British estate agency.

Royal Caribbean Cruises may be cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings as multiple cruise ships have been quarantined in an effort to contain the virus.

Estate agency LSL Property said it had seen slightly weaker demand in recent days, adding that the situation may pose difficulties for the business in 2020.

Peugeot said its English car factory in Ellesmere Port will go down to a four-day working week and Deutsche Post said its German post and parcel business, the DHL supply chain and DHL e-commerce units had only been marginally impacted but it expected more of an impact on its global forwarding and express divisions.

UPS and FedEx warned last week that the virus could disrupt some shipments of goods.

And earnings of major global companies could fall 10% this year, Citigroup analysts said.

However, Gan, the online gambling software supplier, led by Dermot Smurfit Jnr, said its business in Italy increased in recent months.

