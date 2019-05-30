Larry Goodman office development approval 'threat' to retailer

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a €100m office development in spite of the Kilkenny Group warning that the proposal will result in "serious consequences" and job losses for its flagship store in Dublin.

The appeals board has approved the proposal by the Goodman family, that will create at its peak 430 construction jobs and employ 1,600 people when the offices are ready for occupation, in spite of strong local opposition.

The proposed development by Ternary Ltd will have a gross floor area of 37,722 square metres.

The Kilkenny Group operates its Kilkenny Shop and Design Centre on Dublin’s Nassau Street; housed within the proposed development site. The group led opposition against the proposal which was also opposed by property investment firms IPUT and Trinity Real Estates.

An Taisce also told the appeals board that "the scale and visibility of the proposed structure from such a site of such architectural heritage significance as Trinity College is inappropriate."

Consultants for the Kilkenny Group said the group's 304 employees nationally rely on the viability of the flagship store on Nassau Street.

However, An Bord Pleanála gave the plan the go-ahead after concluding that the eight-story development would not detract from the visual amenities of the area or the character and setting of the adjoining protected structures or the Trinity Architectural Conservation Area.