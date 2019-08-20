Largest ever NI business delegation to travel to Westminster to support North's economy

The largest-ever Northern Ireland business delegation to travel to Westminster has vowed to press the case for the local economy next month.

Manufacturers, representatives of the hospitality industry and retailers will attend Downing Street and House of Commons receptions and meet the Irish ambassador to the UK.

The lobby group said: “Our event will provide a fantastic opportunity to showcase the best of the Northern Ireland economy to an influential audience of ministers, MPs, peers and diplomats.

“Our message is clear – despite our political difficulties, Northern Ireland is open for business.”

Stormont has not sat for more than two-and-a-half years.

Trade NI is Northern Ireland’s largest business coalition, representing Manufacturing NI, Hospitality Ulster and Retail NI.

The Irish ambassador will host a working lunch at his London embassy for the visiting Northern Ireland delegation.

A range of companies and organisations are supporting the Trade NI intervention.

They include: Heathrow, Danske, Flybe, Foyle Port, Eversheds, and local councils Belfast, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey.