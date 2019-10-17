News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Large share of Cork, Kerry SME loans soured

Large share of Cork, Kerry SME loans soured
By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 09:38 PM

The amount of non-performing loans advanced to small firms still on the books of the three main banks has fallen sharply, but there are large regional differences, according to Central Bank research.

The level of non-performing loans had fallen to just over 11% at the end of 2018, which was down sharply from 17.5% in mid-2018 and is likely to have fallen further in the first part of this year, said researcher Niall McGeever, as banks applied so-called loan cures.

However, he said a big portion of the non-performing loans that were categorised as non-performing under regulator definitions were not in arrears, while many loans have been in arrears for over two years.

First, there is a large spread in non-performing loans ratios across counties. Second, counties in geographic proximity to one another can have substantial differences in non-performing loans ratios.

"Third, almost all counties have a non-performing loans ratio of 8% or higher. Fourth, borrowers in the west have relatively high non-performing loans ratios,” he said in A Profile of Non-performing Irish SME Loans.

“A relatively high proportion of balances in the south-west and west are non-performing, but not in arrears. It is important to understand that these ratios do a good job of describing the contents of bank-loan portfolios, but are a poor guide to local economic conditions,” said Mr McGeever.

He said research showed “current non-performing loans ratios are only loosely related to developments in economic conditions in particular regions or sectors”.

READ MORE

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

More on this topic

Building a food industry that is the gold standardBuilding a food industry that is the gold standard

Bord na Móna seeking opportunities to redeploy 200 staffBord na Móna seeking opportunities to redeploy 200 staff

'No two days are the same,' says Sinead Lohan, head of treasury Investec Munster'No two days are the same,' says Sinead Lohan, head of treasury Investec Munster

Fund to drive SME and public sector collaborationFund to drive SME and public sector collaboration

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

New Marine Institute boss appointedNew Marine Institute boss appointed

Irish Planning Institute unveils new fellowsIrish Planning Institute unveils new fellows

Credit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cardsCredit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cards

Shares soar for online retailerShares soar for online retailer


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »