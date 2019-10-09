News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Ladbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure plan

Ladbrokes may shut shops in North as part of closure plan
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 06:12 PM

Ladbrokes shops in the Republic will avoid being hit by a plan to close hundreds of the British bookmaker's shops over the next two years, but some of its shops in the North may be shut.

Gaming group GVC - which owns the Ladbrokes-Coral business - plans to close up to 900 shops across both brands in the UK by the end of 2021. The move is as a direct result of lost revenues from Britain's decision, earlier this year, to slash the maximum stake for in-store betting machines from £100 to £2. It has been estimated that the move will result in the closure of around a quarter of all UK betting shops - across all brands - and the loss of 12,000 jobs.

Such machines - or fixed-odds betting terminals - do not feature in betting shops in the Republic, where Ladbrokes operates nearly 140 shops. However, the company's shops in the North will be reviewed on the same basis as its UK estate.

In August, Ladbrokes reported a 1% increase in net gaming revenue in its Irish operations for the first half of this year. However, Ireland was the weakest first-half performer for Ladbrokes-Coral; lagging the UK's 10% growth and even the 12% revenue growth seen in Belgium.

Ladbrokes' Irish division emerged from an examinership process four years ago 60 shops lighter and with 250 less employees.

In its latest trading update, covering the third quarter, GVC said net gaming revenue in its European Retail division - of which Ireland forms a large part - fell by 4% on a year-on-year basis. Total group revenue was down 1%.

Earlier this year, GVC moved some of its online bingo, betting and gaming-facilitating computer servers to Dublin as a contingency measure against a no-deal Brexit.

GVC has also raised its annual core earnings forecast for the second time in three months as a joint venture cashed in on a booming online sports betting market in the US.

The group, which has a joint-venture with US hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International, said it had seen a good start to its BetMGM mobile app launched in September in New Jersey.

The company now expects full-year core earnings in the range of £670m to £680m (€745m-€756m), as it suffered a smaller than expected hit to UK betting shops from tighter regulation and revenue from online gambling rose.

Foreign markets have been a boon for firms like GVC, which also owns the Foxy Bingo brand, as more US states allow legal online betting and other countries offer softer rules on gambling than in Britain. GVC said it shut an additional 41 shops in the quarter in Britain.

-additional reporting Reuters

More on this topic

Business Movers: The newly filled positions of the business worldBusiness Movers: The newly filled positions of the business world

Biomarin expands to 2,600 staff globally, and over 500 in IrelandBiomarin expands to 2,600 staff globally, and over 500 in Ireland

Spearline hosts recruitment day in WaterfordSpearline hosts recruitment day in Waterford

Still no buyer in sight as K Club losses widen Still no buyer in sight as K Club losses widen

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Cavan to get 120 new jobsCavan to get 120 new jobs

Donald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses although revenue increasesDonald Trump’s Scottish golf courses post losses although revenue increases

Heartburn medication recalled over contamination concernsHeartburn medication recalled over contamination concerns

Budget 2020: Prudent approach in light of Brexit outcome uncertaintyBudget 2020: Prudent approach in light of Brexit outcome uncertainty


Lifestyle

Our seven-year-old has a crush on a new guy every week. When we told her she’s too young for that carry on, she replied, “I know, but there are so many good looking guys in my class.”Learner dad: 'There is nothing wrong with a touch of guilt to spice up sexy time'

The first time I joined others to protest for the safety of the planet was back in 1979 when I participated in an anti-nuclear rally at Carnsore Point in County Wexford. I travelled down from Dublin and camped with the other protestors.Bríd Ní Chumhaill: We can’t trust the powers that be... it is up to us

We are now five weeks into the school year and filling out their CAO form to decide their future is becoming a reality for sixth-year students.Learning Points: It’s okay for a sixth-year not to know their future

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »