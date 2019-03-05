NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Kylie Jenner, 21, becomes world's youngest billionaire, according to Forbes rich list

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:47 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Kylie Jenner has become the world's youngest billionaire.

The cosmetics entrepreneur and reality star has broken into the Forbes rich list at the age of just 21.

That is two years younger than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was when he reached the milestone.

Natalie Robehmed from Forbes explains how she made her fortune.

"Thanks to her 128 million Instagram followers, she is able to post something and folks immediately want to know what shade is she wearing and it's the perfect vertical integration because she owns the company rather than advertising for somebody else."

Jeff Bezos has topped the list for the second year in a row followed by Bill Gates.

There are nine Irish citizens featured on the exclusive list.

The nine men are: Pallonji Mistry ($15bn), John Grayken (€6.9bn), Denis O'Brien (€4bn), John Dorrance III (€2.6bn), John Collison (€2.1bn), Patrick Collison ($2.1bn), Dermot Desmond ($1.9bn), John Armitage ($1.3bn) and Eugene Murtagh ($1.3bn).

Nine Irish citizens named on Forbes billionaires' list


