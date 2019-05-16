KPMG week of in-house mental health awareness events

Experts from across the mental health field led events in KPMG’s offices in Belfast, Galway, Cork and Dublin to raise awareness about mental health in the workplace.

The experts met with employees from each office with the aim of providing advice on dealing with mental health issues. The week-long series of meetings was organised by the winners of KPMG’s annual competition Project Bright, in which young people from within the firm come up with ideas to address social and environmental needs.

“Awareness of mental health is hugely important for a firm such as KPMG and something which we place at the heart of the organisation,” said John Hansen, partner in charge, KPMG Northern Ireland.

“The events held over the course of the week have helped to stir further conversations around the topic and has worked in tandem with our goal of providing a supportive network for all our employees and the means to enjoy good mental health.”

Speakers at the Belfast office included Yellow Door director Andrew Dougan, who led a session on “Healthy Body, Healthy Mind”; Dympna Hannon from the Hannon Clinic who focused on mental health in the world of professional services; and Jessica Robinson from Aware NI who spoke about coping with and recognising depression in the workplace.

Organising the project was the winning team called “Sonas” – which translates as “happiness”.