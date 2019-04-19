KPMG puts family business in spotlight

Executives from some of Ireland’s leading family-owned firms shared their insights at KPMG’s recent family business event in Crawford Gallery, Cork.

“Your business has a unique element that no other business has — the aspect of the family,” said KPMG’s Michael Lynch.

“This difference can play a significant role in decision making and offers opportunities and challenges.”

“We understand that the growth and sustainability of your family business lies in the fine balance between the needs of the business and the expectations of your family members.”

They shared experiences learned over generations.