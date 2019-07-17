News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kipling and Oxo cubes maker Premier Foods' Irish sales slow on Brexit stock moves

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 09:14 PM

By Tanishaa Nadkar and Eamon Quinn

The maker of Kipling Cakes, Bisto gravy and Oxo cubes reported higher group sales in the first quarter as its Mr Kipling cakes and Batchelors brands benefited from a TV advertising push.

Premier Foods said group sales rose 1.1% in the 13 weeks to the end of June, helped by a 10% rise in Mr Kipling sales, which was relaunched last year. Group sales in the UK rose 2.6%, while international sales fell 18% as sales in Ireland slowed due to the unwinding of Brexit related stock in customers’ supply chains.

The company said it expected the international business to return to sales growth in the coming quarters, even as it continues with its strategic review.

“The international business is, however, expected to return to sales growth in subsequent quarters,” it said.

Premier Foods decided to review options earlier this year after former boss Gavin Darby left in January.

He was under shareholder pressure following a drop in the share price after a takeover attempt by US food maker McCormick & Co fell through three years ago. The Ambrosia rice pudding maker is still on the lookout for a permanent chief executive.

The company said Cadbury cake sales grew in the UK because of the later timing of Easter compared to last year and improved seasonal ranges. Premier said to support the demand growth in Mr Kipling, it would launch a new range of its Signature cakes in the second quarter.

The company, which stuck to its full-year guidance, said it expects better performance in the second half of the year. Its shares rose slightly in the latest session but have fallen around 20% in the past year, to value the London-stockmarket listed foods firm at almost €351m.

Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner.

