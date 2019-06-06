Kinsale Living: Unique attractions deliver sustained tourism success for Kinsale

Joe McNamee looks at why Kinsale has always had huge appeal for visitors, both at home and abroad

If Kinsale has a long history as one of the finest places in Ireland to fill the belly, it works equally hard on providing myriad means of working up an appetite and the volume of activities for tourists and other visitors continues only to rise, much of them naturally centred around its long maritime history and easy access to the surrounding seas, with all manner of seaborne activities on tap in the town and its hinterland — a town this size sporting three marinas tells a tale in itself.

And if you’re not seeking to drop anchor in your own vessel, you can also hire yachts and boats and take chartered deep-sea angling cruises. You can scuba dive. You can do surfing, kite surfing and sea and whitewater kayaking, wake-boarding and paddle boarding, and for those seeking to put the foot to the floor, power-boating.

Land-based activities are equally prevalent and flourishing with golfers very well served by both the Kinsale Golf Club course and the internationally-renowned links at the Old Head. Runners, walkers and cyclists can avail of multiple routes in and around the town including the ever-popular Scilly walk and the nearby Ballinspittle/Garretstown woods. Naturalists and birdwatchers are in their element out among the wildlife in the wildlife and bird sanctuary at Cammogue Marsh.

And there are excellently guided cliff and coastal walks also on offer.

Guided historical tours of Kinsale, are truly stimulating but then the back-story is one of the better one’s, with its wealth of local and national history including a key role in one of the most important events of all in Irish history, the Battle of Kinsale in 1601, when the defeat of the combined Irish and Spanish forces by the English marked the end of old Gaelic Ireland.

The hugely impressive star fort at Charlesfort and St James’ Fort are both colonial legacies directly resulting from the events of 1601 and it takes little imagination when standing in Charlesfort and looking down on the town and harbour to cast yourself back to those heady days of the early 17th century. For those of a less ‘factual’ bent, the Ghost tours of the towns are great entertainment. If all that history is a little too ‘serious’ for your tastes, then perhaps you are more likely to be throwing your lot in with one of the Ghost tours of the town!

In fact, there is so much to do in Kinsale it can betimes see the town as a victim of its own success, occasionally struggling to accommodate the hordes of visitors seeing a bunk for the night.

The local accommodation sector is excellent: From the fine guesthouses and B&Bs to the thriving and extremely proactive hotels, including the Blue Haven, Kinsale Hotel & Spa,

The Trident and Acton’s but many in the local hospitality sector will invariably tell you that the town could certainly use more beds—and if that doesn’t tell you all you want to know about the vibrant rude health of tourism in Kinsale, then nothing will!