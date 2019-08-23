News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Kingspan readies €600m warchest to mitigate Brexit

Kingspan readies €600m warchest to mitigate Brexit
By Geoff Percival
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 05:36 PM

Building insulation specialist Kingspan is hopeful of making further acquisitions before the end of the year to boost its international scale and help mitigate a slowdown in markets like the UK and Germany.

The Cavan-based company will be looking to boost its scale in its key markets of North America and continental Europe. Chief executive Gene Murtagh said the company's acquisition pipeline is "very healthy" and that management is pursuing specific takeover targets and is hopeful of making progress before the end of the year.

He said Kingspan has "comfortable headroom" in the region of €600m to spend on acquisitions.

After spending €265m on acquisitions in the first half of 2018, Kingspan suffered a takeover "drought" - in Mr Murtagh's own words - during the first half of this year. That was not for the want of trying, however, with the Cavan company missing out on a €700m approach for the insulation division of Beligan company Recticel in May.

Mr Murtagh was speaking on the back of the publication of a strong set of first half financial results in which acquisitions made last year contributed 8% to Kingspan's revenue and trading profit growth.

Overall, Kingspan generated record revenues of €2.2bn in the first six months of this year - a year-on-year improvement of 12%. Trading profit also reached record heights, with an 18% year-on-year jump to €230.4m. Earnings per share were up 16% and the interim dividend for shareholders was raised 8% to 13c per share.However, its share price fell by over 3% on the results.

"We've delivered a record first half, with revenue growth in all our business units and a strong trading profit performance...The near-term outlook is solid, although the political uncertainty in the UK, weakness in sterling, and weaker German economy are amongst risks we are monitoring closely," Mr Murtagh said.

READ MORE

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US products

While the UK isn't as large a market for Kingspan as it used to be - contributing around 25% of annual group revenues as opposed to closer to 75% just 10 years ago - the country's pending divorce from the EU, or at least the chronic uncertainty around the means of its exit, remains a live issue for the company.

To a large extent, Kingspan's Brexit mood hasn't changed even with talk of a no-deal exit louder than ever just over a month out from the October 31 deadline for Britain to leave. Mr Murtagh said the final outcome remains "highly uncertain" and "hard to call".

"Things are as uncertain as they were two years ago," he said, adding that Kingspan will be as "agile" as it needs to be in order to cope with the result.

He said he is not contemplating "a catastrophic outcome" as companies will have time to adjust.

Kingspan saw strong growth across each of its product areas - with its key insulated panels division growing revenues by 14% to €1.44bn and profit by 19% to €146.5m. As part of that, UK sales volumes were only down 1%, with the project pipeline there looking "reasonably encouraging".

Brexit uncertainty has hit regular customers, but building and fit-out work related to "Brexit-agnostic" areas like tech and data centres has cushioned the UK slowdown for Kingspan.

The trading environment remains tough in Germany, too, even though the country contributes half the revenues of the UK to Kingspan. Nevertheless, Mr Murtagh said if the slowdown in the German economy were to spread across Europe, it "could be a problem".

Overall, Mr Murtagh said there remains "a lot going right" for Kingspan, with its performances strong in both North and South America and southern Europe and expected to continue.

READ MORE

Pilots being sought to test software changes on grounded Boeing 737 Max

More on this topic

Getting new Brexit deal will not be easy, Boris Johnson warnsGetting new Brexit deal will not be easy, Boris Johnson warns

Green Cards no longer needed by Irish motorists in the UK after BrexitGreen Cards no longer needed by Irish motorists in the UK after Brexit

Migrants are always at risk of crossing a lineMigrants are always at risk of crossing a line

Boris Johnson putting feet on Macron’s table ’embarrassing’ – Alastair CampbellBoris Johnson putting feet on Macron’s table ’embarrassing’ – Alastair Campbell

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Aviva Stadium in the red despite All Blacks success and Billy Joel concertAviva Stadium in the red despite All Blacks success and Billy Joel concert

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US productsChina announces retaliatory tariffs on US products

Pilots being sought to test software changes on grounded Boeing 737 MaxPilots being sought to test software changes on grounded Boeing 737 Max

Hasbro picks up Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One in £3.3bn dealHasbro picks up Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One in £3.3bn deal


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »