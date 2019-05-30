Kildare skincare company Pestle & Mortar win National Enterprise Award

A global skincare company that was founded in Kildare has won the top prize at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Pestle & Mortar, launched by Sonia Deasy in 2014, is now a global skincare brand and stocks its products in thirteen countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Bermuda and Thailand.

Minister for Trade, Employment and Business Pat Breen presented this award and to the other winners on the night, including ice-cream manufacturer, Ice Cream Treats; Kilkenny-based Mechanical Modular Solutions and Clean Cut Meals.

“I want to pay tribute to all the winners and finalists in this year’s National Enterprise Awards," the Minister said.

"Their drive, determination and passion for building successful businesses and creating local jobs is what this competition is all about.

"This year’s winners, like all those in previous years, represent the backbone of Ireland’s enterprise success and contribute hugely to the economic vibrancy of their respective regions," he added.