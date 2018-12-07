Kildare Agtech company announces €2m investment

Kildare Agtech company TERRA NutriTECH have announced a €2m investment which will see their workforce double by 2021.

The Moone-based, family-run operation opened its new head office today and announced its global expansion plans.

The investment will go towards Research and Development and the growth of the team to 30 over the next three years.

The Hennessy brothers, who founded TERRA NutriTECH in 2012. Photo: Jeff Harvey, HR Photography.

Specialising in precision liquid supplementation for livestock delivered through water systems on farms, the company was founded by brothers Tom and Padraig Hennessy in 2012.

The duo are currently in negotiations with nutrition and supplement companies in USA, South Africa, New Zealand, Germany and France.

TERRA NutriTECH, formerly named Terra Liquid Minerals, provides a fully-managed service which controls mineral supplementation to farmers.

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan opened the new head office in Kildare today.

Speaking at the event, Mr Hogan said: “New technologies such as the TERRA NutriTECH Opis Controller are significantly benefitting farmers who need to embrace new technologies and systems in order to build resilience.

This company embodies everything that is great about Irish agriculture and business.

"They are family run and based in a rural area yet they have set their ambitions globally.”

Padraig Hennessey, founder of TERRA NutriTECH said of the expansion: “It is fantastic for us to see the opening of our new head office to accommodate our growing team.

"We now employ 15 staff members, having begun with just four in 2016.

"We anticipate our team to double by 2021 and look forward to the future and breaking into the global market.”

