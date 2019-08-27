KFC to sell faux chicken

By Jonathan Roeder and Deena Shanker

Beyond Meat, which makes meat substitutes, has another high-profile fast-food partner to help with a protein source: chicken.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, will test plant-based nuggets and boneless wings at one of its Atlanta restaurants today. “Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” said KFC.

Beyond Meat is rapidly appearing on menus across the US and Canada, as plant-based meat substitutes rise in popularity. Competitor Impossible Foods has developed the Impossible Whopper with Burger King and sliders for White Castle. Beyond Meat is also working on faux bacon. Chicken substitutes are gaining attention from big companies.

Tyson Foods has developed vegetarian nuggets and Perdue Farms has marketed its blended chicken and vegetable nuggets as plant-based.

Beyond Meat shares rose as much as 4.9%, at one stage in New York trade, having climbed more than 500% since its initial shares sale, on May 1.

- Bloomberg