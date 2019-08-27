News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

KFC to sell faux chicken

KFC to sell faux chicken
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:00 AM

By Jonathan Roeder and Deena Shanker

Beyond Meat, which makes meat substitutes, has another high-profile fast-food partner to help with a protein source: chicken.

KFC, owned by Yum! Brands, will test plant-based nuggets and boneless wings at one of its Atlanta restaurants today. “Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout,” said KFC.

Beyond Meat is rapidly appearing on menus across the US and Canada, as plant-based meat substitutes rise in popularity. Competitor Impossible Foods has developed the Impossible Whopper with Burger King and sliders for White Castle. Beyond Meat is also working on faux bacon. Chicken substitutes are gaining attention from big companies.

Tyson Foods has developed vegetarian nuggets and Perdue Farms has marketed its blended chicken and vegetable nuggets as plant-based.

Beyond Meat shares rose as much as 4.9%, at one stage in New York trade, having climbed more than 500% since its initial shares sale, on May 1.

- Bloomberg

READ MORE

Employees make ‘social charter’ redundancy plea to former pharmaceutical plant owner

More on this topic

By the book: Smart bites to fuel their dayBy the book: Smart bites to fuel their day

Darina Allen: Recipes to help teach you kids how to cook Darina Allen: Recipes to help teach you kids how to cook

Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cookingRestaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

Irish food and alcohol prices among the highest in the world, new researchIrish food and alcohol prices among the highest in the world, new research

TOPIC: Food

More in this Section

Only 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report findsOnly 6% of cross-border traders prepared for no-deal Brexit, report finds

Cork business finds itself on the Brexit frontlineCork business finds itself on the Brexit frontline

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump ‘gung-ho’ for trade deal after first meetingBoris Johnson and Donald Trump ‘gung-ho’ for trade deal after first meeting

Johnson plays down expectations of speedy US trade deal ahead of Trump talksJohnson plays down expectations of speedy US trade deal ahead of Trump talks


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to bail out that household water waste before further changes to water policy sink your plans with a major bill.How to pour energy into being water wise

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »