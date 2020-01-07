Key things to keep in mind for 2020 CAO applications

Completing your CAO form can seem like an overwhelming task when you are still deciding on what avenue to pursue, writes Jess Casey.

At this stage, most secondary school students will have received some guidance counselling or gone through the process of trying to find suitable courses for them.

Now is the time for students to do their research into the career they want, taking into account the advice of the Irish Institute of Guidance Counsellors.

Research the courses

Arguably the most important step of the whole process, there’s a plethora of ways that you can do this, according to Beatrice Dooley, the president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors.

“You can take an interest inventory — on qualifax.ie and careersportal.ie for example — and see if any areas of particular interest to you are highlighted,” she explained.

Applicants should also review their previous exam results, Ms Dooley added. “Are you achieving particularly well in one or a few subjects? What subjects do you enjoy the most? Can this help reveal your strengths?”

“Have you any work experience to draw from? Or did you do work placements as part of Transition Year or the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme (LCVP)? What aspects did you like and dislike?”

Online tools can also be used to explore different career paths, Ms Dooley added. “But consult with a few to ensure you gain a balanced overview. The CareersPortal website has comprehensive information about different careers and industries as well as interviews with professionals in different fields explaining their role.”

Busy times ahead

Remember that while you don’t have to make your final course choices just yet, very soon you may be slightly preoccupied with study in the lead up to your pre-examinations.

After your mocks, your time will most likely be dedicated to Leaving Cert revision, leaving you slightly time-pressed. It’s better to set aside an afternoon or two now to carefully carry out your research.

List courses in genuine order of preference

List your courses based on your own personal preferences, and not on your assumptions about points or how you expect your exams to go.

Don’t include a course you have no interest in just because you think might get the points for it.

It’s important as well not to list anything higher up than the course you really want — if you get the higher preference offer, you will not be offered anything lower.

Do not forget about Level 7/6: Do not leave your Level 7/6 list blank.

Many of these courses will offer you progression on to Level 8 degrees so spend some time researching these courses to make sure you have plenty of choices come offers in August.

Have a backup

Help alleviate potential stress should the unexpected happen by spending a little bit of time getting a plan together in case you don’t get your dream course.

Take a look at similar courses in the same area, and consider if you would be happy with one of these if you don’t receive an offer for your first choice.

Research Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses and Level 7/6 to see if there’s an alternative pathway to your ideal career should you not receive the points you need.

Check your minimum requirements

Be sure of each of the minimum requirements to your chosen courses. If you do not meet these requirements, you will not be offered a place, regardless of your points. One of the most common calls made to the Institute of Guidance Counsellors helpline every year is from students who didn’t get offered their preferred courses, although they received the points.

Talk to your guidance counsellor

“If you really do not have any idea of what to do, make an appointment with your guidance counsellor again,” advises Ms Dooley. “Evaluate all of your options including non-CAO options such as PLC courses, apprenticeships, traineeships or work experience which can serve as an alternative vocational route or a way into CAO courses at a later stage.”

General advice

Students should remember that they can list or amend their course choices from May 5 until July 1 through the Change of Mind facility. “However, keep an eye out for any course listed as ‘restricted’ in the CAO handbook as the deadline for such courses is February 1,” Ms Dooley said.

It’s also a good idea to review course choices after completing the Leaving Cert exams, she added. “Consider how did the exams go for you. Will you achieve what you hope for or do you need to make amendments to your CAO choices and find alternate ways to your dream career? There is no one best way.”

“If the thoughts of deciding on a life-long career puts you off, remember that many people now change careers several times throughout their working lives, and that many third level courses offer a solid foundation with a variety of options post-graduation.”