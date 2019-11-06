News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Key appointments at Cork-based agency H+A Marketing + PR

By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 03:50 PM

Cork-based marketing communications agency H+A Marketing + PR has appointed Peter Murphy and Shane O’Sullivan to two key new roles.

Peter Murphy joins as head of client strategy and leads the agency’s marketing team. He has over 15 years’ experience having worked with businesses such as Heineken, Bewley’s and Procter & Gamble. His expertise lies in strategic planning and brand building. He has won international and national awards for Innovation and Brand Creative projects including the All Ireland Marketing Awards and Cannes Lion. He managed the Heineken Stout Portfolio in Cork, working on award winning campaigns such as the ‘Official Pint of Us’ and ‘When if Rain it Pours’ campaigns for Murphy’s. He has a Masters in Food Marketing & Research from UCC and Graduateship in Marketing from MII.

Shane O’Sullivan brings experience in retail, FMCG and print media. A BA and MSc Management and Marketing graduate from UCC, he will work closely with Peter Murphy to implement marketing strategies and plans for H+A’s client base.

