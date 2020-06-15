Kerry's roadmap to get tourists back to the county

Slowly but surely life is trickling back to the streets of towns across Kerry but as businesses open their doors, safety remains a prime consideration.

Against this backdrop, Kerry County Council unveiled details of its new Safe Destination Programme with 3,000 people taking part in the new training programme promoting safer streets, shops and public spaces. A tourism marketing plan is also in place to promote staycations in the county.

The enterprise is part of initiatives is being rolled out by Kerry County Council and other partners and agencies including Kerry Education and Training Board, the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, and the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation to ensure that the county is a safe place to visit and stay as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be phased out.

The goal is to make Kerry “the safest and cleanest of destinations to visit and stay in,” stated Kerry County Council.

The chairman of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Pat O’Leary said: "As people begin to travel within the country again and as they consider where they might go for a weekend break or a staycation holiday, we are positioning Kerry through this initiative, to make Kerry attractive as a destination.

"A safe, managed environment with the cooperation of staff and customers will ensure that Kerry remains an attractive destination for visitors and those within the county as we continue to adapt to the current restrictions.”

The president of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Bernadette Randles, welcomed the interagency collaboration: “It’s about making sure that measures are in place to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene to limit the spread of the coronavirus.”

Kerry County Council chief executive Moira Murrell said that Kerry had always been “an exemplar in tourism” and was now meeting the challenge posed by the new and evolving restrictions to ensure Kerry can welcome visitors back to the county with the firm reassurance that is it safe to do so.

“We want to reassure our visitors that they are safe in Kerry. We know that the tourism industry in Kerry is more impacted than any other in Ireland so that is why we are working to position the county to welcome visitors back to a destination which will implement and observe the highest standards of safety to restrict the spread of the coronavirus,” she said.

The Safe Destination Programme involves training thousands of staff in the retail and hospitality industries in best-practice cleaning protocols.

The partners in the programme, have this week published details of a new ‘Safe Destination’ Badge which will be displayed in premises where staff have undergone specialised training on cleanliness, hygiene and customer interaction in the Covid-19 environment.

Up to 3,000 staff in the tourism and retails industries in the county are participating in training which has been devised and is being provided by the Kerry Education and Training Board.

The aim is to ensure that Kerry tourism and retail staff are trained in infection prevention, hygiene and cleanliness to the highest international standards as they reopen for business.

To receive the ‘Safe Destination’ designation, businesses must register with Kerry County Council to take part in the training course.

When their participation in the training is verified by the Kerry Education and Training Board, which is delivering the training, the business will receive their ‘Safe Destination’ badge and signage.

“While staff across Kerry are already well trained to a high standard, this is an added layer of specialised training to take account of Covid-19,” said Ms Murrell.

We want people to feel comfortable and safe when they visit the county as the local economy continues to be reopened and while certain restrictions remain in the interests of public safety.

Colm McEvoy, chief executive of the Kerry Education and Training Board, said: "The response from participants has been positive. The courses are being organised through the New Kerry College Business Support Unit and are being rolled out online.

"Kerry ETB is delighted with the involvement of Kerry College in the delivery of this programme which we hope will make a positive contribution to the reopening of businesses through the county.”