Kerry tourism group draws up 'template' for survival of their industry

The body representing the multi-million euro tourist industry in Kerry - which employs almost one in five of the county’s population - has devised a series of measures it says can act as a template for the survival of the industry nationally.

The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation represents the leading hotels and businessess in the region and is headed up by former managing director of Liebherr Ireland Container Cranes Pat O’Leary.

It wants a two-year Vat amnesty and an extension of the wage subsidy, as well as rates relief for a much longer period than currently proposed.

It also wants specific Covid-19 hygiene training geared towards re-opening hotels and restaurants.

“Tourism is our lifeblood. The tourism sector is critical to the economy and viability of life in Kerry, it impacts on every household. It was the first industry to feel the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic and it may well be the last to recover,” Mr O’Leary said.

Tourism in Kerry generates €661m annually, employing some 14,000 people. Covid-19 has forced 82% out of the workforce into unemployment, KTIF found.

Killarney alone gets over one million tourists a year, a recent study found. But this year, visitor numbers to Kerry expected to fall by 78% resulting in 11,300 job losses, KTIF said.

'We need help to navigate our way through this crisis'

Among a raft of proposed measures, KTIF has called for a nationwide catalyst package to encourage domestic holidays, once the national travel restrictions have been lifted.

“Our members are now faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to open for what will be left of the 2020 season. Many may never reopen unless the Government takes a proactive stance.

"We need help to navigate our way through this crisis,” says Mr O’Leary.

There has been "extensive consultation" with Kerry tourism practitioners and engagement with public bodies over the past number of weeks.

KTIF's a programme of measures have been presented to government representatives.

These measures, although devised in Kerry, could be implemented on a national scale, Mr O’Leary said.

The programme of measures is based on two prerequisites –“survival and recovery for businesses and their employees,” he said.

Among its list of recommendations, KTIF is calling for:

- A two-year Vat amnesty followed by a scaled increase;

- For the rates relief scheme as announced by central government to be extended to a period of up to nine months, with no upper monetary limit;

- For a restructuring of existing loan finance with either interest free or ECB lending rates as well as government-backed guarantees for extended terms;

- A rebate on insurance premiums paid in line with the period for which businesses have been closed, as well as a guaranteed extension of the wage subsidy scheme for 6-12 months.

Hygiene protocols, sanitisers, PPE, employee training and intensive risk assessments procedures are also being sought.

There is also a call for a Kerry voice at the cabinet table.