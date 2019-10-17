News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Kerry microbrewer wins planning row over tanks

Kerry microbrewer wins planning row over tanks
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 10:03 PM

A Co Kerry brewery has won a planning row to continue the operations of its current plant after being granted retrospective planning permission for three large storage tanks.

The Killarney Brewing Company has successfully appealed the decision of Kerry County Council to refuse planning permission for three fermentation vats at its premises on the Flesk Rd, Killarney.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that the retention of the storage tanks combined with plans for the installation of cladding to camouflage them would not seriously injure the amenities of the neighbourhood or other properties in the area subject to compliance with a number of planning conditions. The board also determined that they would not pose a danger to public health.

The company has plans to move the microbrewery which also consists of a small visitor centre, shop, taproom, and restaurant to a yet unbuilt new premises at Fossa outside Killarney.

The council said planning permission for the company’s operations was originally granted on the basis it was a “tourism microbrewery” but that the plant as now exists would be better located in an industrial area. It claimed the need for such large industrial tanks, which measure 6.25m in height, suggested it was no longer a tourism microbrewery.

“They are unsightly and overbearing given their height, scale, and location,” stated a planner’s report.

Consultants representing the Killarney Brewing Company said it was unreasonable to state the main use of the premises was for tourism purposes. They also pointed out that the storage tanks created no noise or odour issues and the visual impact was confined to the rear of a number of properties located at least 55m away.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the capacity of the plant was 250,000 litres per annum which was well below the 4m litres maximum limit which was used as the classification for a microbrewery. She said she did not concur with the council’s view that the tanks were unsightly or out of scale and that the proposed cladding would assist in screening them from view.

READ MORE

No room to get gaa-gaa emotional over potential All Blacks farewell – Hansen

More on this topic

Council apologise for 'genuine' mistake of inviting deceased man to Kerry Greenway consultation meetingCouncil apologise for 'genuine' mistake of inviting deceased man to Kerry Greenway consultation meeting

Compulsory Purchase Order for Kerry Greenway 'a direct scud missile' into farmers' rights, planning hearing toldCompulsory Purchase Order for Kerry Greenway 'a direct scud missile' into farmers' rights, planning hearing told

Greenways have not led to an increase in criminal activity, planning hearing toldGreenways have not led to an increase in criminal activity, planning hearing told

Cyclist, 30s, injured after collision with car in Co Kerry Cyclist, 30s, injured after collision with car in Co Kerry

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

New Marine Institute boss appointedNew Marine Institute boss appointed

Irish Planning Institute unveils new fellowsIrish Planning Institute unveils new fellows

Credit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cardsCredit Unions to introduce current accounts with contactless debit cards

Shares soar for online retailerShares soar for online retailer


Lifestyle

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

Ladysbridge and District Flower and Garden Club will meet on Monday at 8pm in Garryvoe Hotel.Gardening Notes: Your one-stop guide to the week's events

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »