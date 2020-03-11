News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Kerry Group and Kingspan to spend millions on US, UK expansion moves

Kerry Group and Kingspan to spend millions on US, UK expansion moves
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 06:47 PM

Two of Ireland’s largest publicly quoted companies — Kerry Group and Kingspan — have made significant investments to boost their respective operations in the US and UK.

Kerry has announced its largest ever capital expenditure investment — a $125m (€110m) spend on its existing facility in Rome, in the US state of Georgia.

The investment will produce a new food manufacturing facility focusing on integrated taste and nutrition solutions, particularly for the poultry, seafood, and alternative protein markets.

It will be completed early next year and will more than double production capacity at the existing facility.

“This new facility will be one of the most advanced and modern food manufacturing facilities in the world,” Kerry’s North American boss Gerry Behan said.

Meanwhile, Cavan-based building insulation specialist Kingspan is set to grow its ventilation-focused Light + Air division by acquiring UK company Colt in a deal which is believed to be worth between €100m and €150m.

Kingspan launched its Light + Air business in 2016 and has targeted €500m in revenues from it.

That target should be achieved by the addition of Colt, which specialises in smoke control, ventilation, solar shading, and climate technology.

The deal is expected to receive necessary competition approval next month.

Analysts expect Colt to add 60% to Kingspan’s Light + Air revenues and around 2% to group profits.

READ MORE

Tourism chiefs: Defer Vat payment next week to keep firms going in Covid-19 crisis

More on this topic

Work in Kerry survey results: 89% satisfactionWork in Kerry survey results: 89% satisfaction

Michael Healy-Rae added three new properties to portfolio in 2019 according to register of interestsMichael Healy-Rae added three new properties to portfolio in 2019 according to register of interests

Ferris family make return to Kerry politics as two new councillors co-opted onto County CouncilFerris family make return to Kerry politics as two new councillors co-opted onto County Council

Martin Ferris slams those behind grafitti supporting man accused of Lyra McKee murderMartin Ferris slams those behind grafitti supporting man accused of Lyra McKee murder

TOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

EU to overhaul rules to help European ‘champions’EU to overhaul rules to help European ‘champions’

US plans changes in 'legal shield' for Google and FacebookUS plans changes in 'legal shield' for Google and Facebook

Irish banks offering mortgage and loan repayment breaks over coronavirusIrish banks offering mortgage and loan repayment breaks over coronavirus

Latest list of companies taking a hit due to coronavirus and one Italian winnerLatest list of companies taking a hit due to coronavirus and one Italian winner


Lifestyle

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

The Grim Reaper has such an impressive array of tools in his deadly arsenal and, by golly, is he ready to launch them at any given moment, says Richard Hogan.Learning Points: Why does panic spread quicker than any virus?

Aileen Lee talks to Dobrawa Brach, the Managing director at Arran Street East.Design Life: Meet the team at Arran Street East

What would Samuel Beckett, the poster boy for existential angst, make of these strange and unsettling days?Review: Barry McGovern in Watt at the Everyman, Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »