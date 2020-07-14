News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Kenmare Resources lowers production targets after Covid delays

Kenmare Resources lowers production targets after Covid delays
Att: Business DeskPictured at signing of Moma loan agreement are from left, Mr. Tony McCluskey, Finance Director and Mr. Michael Carvill Managing Director Kenmare Resources Plc. Picture Colm Mahady/Fennells
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources expects to produce 700,000-800,000 tonnes of ilmenite this year.

The target – which represents a partial reinstatement of performance guidance following a Covid-driven pause to forecasts – is down from the 800,000-900,000 tonne target before guidance was withdrawn. 

The drop in outlook is largely due to Covid restrictions delaying Kenmare’s movement of drilling operations to a new and potentially more lucrative portion of its Moma titanium mine in Mozambique.

Earlier this year Kenmare said its 2020 profits may be impacted by a Covid-led slowdown in industrial activity. However, it said with good liquidity levels it would be well-placed to survive most scenarios that could play out due to the virus.

The company’s current cash balances are $98.6m. This is despite it closing the first half of this year with net debt of nearly $53m, compared to net cash of nearly $14m at the end of 2019, the change being caused by spending related to its ongoing capital programme.

Kenmare managing director Michael Carvill said he expects mining to begin at the new area of Moma in the fourth quarter of this year.

He said while prices for ilmenite, the main product from Moma, increased for the fifth consecutive quarter in the second three months of the year, the market is expected to be more “subdued” in the remainder of the year, due to the Covid impact.

READ MORE

Cork firm extends Aldi deal to supply ‘fakeaway’ chips

More on this topic

Cork company rolls with it to combat Covid-19Cork company rolls with it to combat Covid-19

Covid-19: €2bn loan scheme to help small businessesCovid-19: €2bn loan scheme to help small businesses

AM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications awardAM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications award

Business MoversBusiness Movers


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Ryanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UKRyanair to cut 1,000 flights between Ireland and UK

Huawei kit to be stripped out of British 5G network by 2027Huawei kit to be stripped out of British 5G network by 2027

Ryanair to axe up to 1,000 flights between UK and IrelandRyanair to axe up to 1,000 flights between UK and Ireland

Cork firm extends Aldi deal to supply ‘fakeaway’ chipsCork firm extends Aldi deal to supply ‘fakeaway’ chips


Lifestyle

Ubisoft has given us a look of some of their upcoming releasesGame Tech: A glimpse of Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Exfoliating cleansers are the first step in upgrading your skincare routine.The Skin Nerd: How to get active when it comes to cleansing

The arrival of the new baby has led to a tricky family dynamic in the Cork-set show, writes Georgia HumphreysBaby's arrival leads to more adventures as the Young Offenders return

THIS week, a gap emerges between my wife and me, until Netflix saves the day.Learner Dad: A week in the sun wasn’t worth all the second-guessing about green lists

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »