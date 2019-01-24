KBC becomes first bank to offer multi-banking in Ireland

KBC has become the first Irish bank to offer multi-banking.

KBC Director of Transformation and Innovation Kelvin Gillen.

It means that customers who hold an AIB or Bank of Ireland account can check their balance in the KBC app.

KBC's Director of Transformation and Innovation Kelvin Gillen is looking forward to taking another step in the bank's digital-first approach to banking.

He said: "Our ambition is to change the way that the Irish people bank by providing instant, accessible financial products and services with this being a big step on our journey towards achieving this."

KBC was also the first bank in Belguim to bring in multi-banking in 2018.