NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

KBC becomes first bank to offer multi-banking in Ireland

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 10:10 AM
By Digital Desk staff

KBC has become the first Irish bank to offer multi-banking.

KBC Director of Transformation and Innovation Kelvin Gillen.

It means that customers who hold an AIB or Bank of Ireland account can check their balance in the KBC app.

KBC's Director of Transformation and Innovation Kelvin Gillen is looking forward to taking another step in the bank's digital-first approach to banking.

He said: "Our ambition is to change the way that the Irish people bank by providing instant, accessible financial products and services with this being a big step on our journey towards achieving this."

KBC was also the first bank in Belguim to bring in multi-banking in 2018.


KEYWORDS

KBCBankingMulti-Banking

Related Articles

No sign of new wave’ of Irish bank branch closures - FSU

Mastercard slapped with €570.6m fine for EU competition breach

Paschi bank shares halted

ECB interest rate hike likely delayed to mid-2020

More in this Section

Threat to 700 Limerick jobs lifted

Dixons’ Irish sales grow

‘Nightflyers’ delivers tax credit for Troy Studios

Oil and gas finds 'could deliver' €11bn tax bounty


Lifestyle

Five top tips for keeping calm and carrying on

Learning Points: Hoarding is far from harmless titillation on TV

Psychological thriller Cellar Door partly inspired by story of Tuam babies

Exploring space in Limerick on the set of Netflix's new show based on the stories of George RR Martin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »