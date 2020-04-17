KBC Bank phone ‘cocooning’ customers who have no online access

KBC Bank Ireland is phoning more than 5,000 ‘cocooning’ customers who may not have access to social media, email or the internet.

The "care calls" began before Easter, with the remaining to take place over the coming weeks.

Peter Roebben, Chief Executive officer at KBC Bank, said: “As we continue to navigate this new normal, our focus remains on supporting our customers.

"We are aware that the cocooning measures now in place for those over 70 and the medically vulnerable may make it difficult for some to adequately manage their day-to-day finances, so we have started to contact customers who may need us more at this time.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty for many, we want to reassure our customers that we have the necessary supports in place to help them at this difficult time, and anyone who has any concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on their finances can pick up the phone and call us.

"We will do everything possible to support our customers in adapting to the impact of Covid-19, now, and in the future.”

A dedicated KBC team has been established to help vulnerable customers with any financial concerns or questions they have regarding Covid-19. This team can be contacted through the freephone line on 1800 804 472.

Also the bank's employees are donating funds to The Community Foundation for Ireland’s Covid-19 Fund, which was set up to assist charities with immediate needs arising out of Covid-19 over the next six months.

All proceeds will go towards a range of causes including supporting the elderly and medically vulnerable, those experiencing domestic abuse, those suffering with mental health issues and those who may be living in isolation, particularly in rural areas.

Staff can also avail of up to three volunteering days to support fundraising efforts in aid of the community response to Covid-19.