NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Karren Brady resigns from Philip Green’s retail empire

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 04:49 PM

Baroness Karren Brady has resigned from Sir Philip Green’s retail empire just weeks after insisting she would stay in the post despite a harassment scandal.

The Apprentice star has stepped down from her position as chairwoman of Taveta Investments, the holding company which owns Arcadia group.

Non-executive director Sharon Brown, a former interim chairwoman of McColl’s, has also left the company.

Lady Brady was accused of hypocrisy after she refused to step down earlier this month, despite the emergence of harassment claims against Sir Philip.

The businesswoman, who is also vice-chairwoman of West Ham, has previously been an outspoken critic of abuses of power in the workplace and was among those to condemn film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Fellow TV business personality Duncan Bannatyne, known for his Dragons’ Den appearances, condemned her continued employment at Taveta as “disgusting”.

Lady Brady defended her position, saying she had a “sense of duty” to employees at retail chains such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Evans and Burton.

But her sudden departure presents another headache for retail tycoon Sir Philip, who is under investigation by US police over a groping allegation and facing renewed calls for his knighthood to be taken away.

In a statement, Taveta said it was “in active discussions” with potential replacements for the two outgoing board members.

She joined the board of Taveta in 2010 and took over as chairwoman in 2017 following the resignation of former chairman Anthony Grabiner over the BHS scandal.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fugitive monkey found at Berlin rail station after zoo breakout

Ice pick from Captain Scott’s doomed Antarctic expedition to be sold at auction

BULLETIN: Varadkar says we will have Brexit deal or extension; the winners and losers of the Oscars

Secondary school 'deeply saddened' by death of student, 16, in Carlow crash


KEYWORDS

Karren BradyPhilip GreenSharon Brown

More in this Section

Cork businesses honoured for contribution to the region

Deliveroo riders being attacked while working

Sterling traders watch for a sign of Brexit breakthrough

Shares boost for property firm Ires Reit as rents rise


Lifestyle

Massive Attack new tour more deconstruction than celebration

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »