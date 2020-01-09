KanDo Medical acquires Fleetwood, boosting its healthcare sales and training services in Ireland

Healthcare solutions provider KanDo Medical has acquired Fleetwood Healthcare, a medical device distributor based in Wicklow.

David O’Keeffe, CEO of KanDo Medical, has admired Fleetwood Healthcare since starting his career in medical device sales in Ireland over 25 years ago.

Dublin-based KanDo Medical supports suppliers and manufacturers of medical products from their strategy and business development to sales and customer support.

Founded by Cork native David O’Keeffe, KanDo supports its healthcare partners in introducing innovative new products, providing sales expertise, customer services, warehousing, logistics, quality and finance functions, as well as training and educational workshops for healthcare professionals.

David O’Keeffe, CEO of KanDo, said: “Fleetwood Healthcare is a company I have admired since starting my career in medical device sales in Ireland over 25 years ago. I am really delighted to welcome Fleetwood, which has proven itself as a trusted partner to clinicians across Ireland, into the KanDo family.”

Fleetwood Healthcare was founded in 1995 by Conor and Susan Fleetwood. It has partnered with leading endoscopy and surgical device manufacturers.

Fleetwood pioneered the introduction of single-use endoscopy products to Ireland. The company also hosts bespoke clinical workshops to healthcare professionals.

Conor Fleetwood, CEO and founder of Fleetwood Healthcare, said: “The global experience within KanDo Medical will ensure Fleetwood has even greater access to cutting edge products and technologies to meet our customer needs.”

KanDo was advised by Grant Thornton and by Shannon O’Connor solicitors. Fleetwood was advised by FHM Accountants and Felton McKnight solicitors.