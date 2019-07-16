News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
K Club back on the market with a €20m lower price tag

K Club back on the market with a €20m lower price tag
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 01:24 PM

The K Club was placed on the market for sale last year with a guiding price of €80m. It has now been re-listed with a significantly lower asking price of €60m.

Owned by businessman Michael Smurfit, it went on sale in June 2018 and was expected to sell for between €70m and €80m. Savills Hotel & Leisure is managing the sale.

Around 100 prospective buyers, including many from Asia and the US, expressed interest in the property within the first month of it going on the market.

K Club back on the market with a €20m lower price tag

The K Club was built in Co Kildare in 1832 by the Barton wine family.

The original house was modelled on a French château and still retains many of its original architectural features, artwork, and antiques.

It opened as a luxury hotel in 1991 and was Ireland’s first AA Five Red Star Property.

It sits on a 550-acre estate and the property includes a 134 bedroom hotel and two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by the late Arnold Palmer.

K Club back on the market with a €20m lower price tag

It also features a Victorian walled garden and fishing on the River Liffey, which runs through the resort.

There is a secluded outdoor hot tub, a herb garden, seven treatment rooms, two private suites, a Hamam, a Hydrobath, a Vichy Shower and a Rasul Chamber in the K Spa.

The K Club hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup, 2016 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open and thirteen European Opens.

