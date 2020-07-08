News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

JYSK announce first Dublin store

JYSK is opening its first store in Dublin this October.
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 09:05 AM

Danish retail chain JYSK has announced it is coming to Dublin.

The brand, which specialises in household goods such as furniture and interior decor already has seven outlets in Ireland.

The 14,000 square feet store at Gulliver’s Retail Park in Northwood in Santry is due to open in October.

The retail chain has signed a 10-year lease on the Dublin space and work will begin next week.

They are currently recruiting for their Sligo outlet which is due to open next month.

By the end of 2021, JYSK plans to have 20 stores across the country, creating roughly 200 new jobs.

JYSK said that the deal shows that Ireland is well and truly emerging from lockdown.

The seven stores already trading have reopened as the lockdown restrictions have eased.

"It goes without saying that in this Covid-19 environment safety needs to come first but with unemployment in Ireland at a record high we all need to help," said Roni Tuominen of JYSK.

A spokesperson for Savills and Cushman & Wakefield said that the Dublin store is a significant move and shows that the industry has the potential to bounce back following the pandemic.

JYSK has over 2,500 outlets around the world.

READ MORE

Asos and Next drop Boohoo after Leicester factory allegations

More on this topic

Sportswear retailer JD Sports scraps shareholder dividend pay out due to Covid uncertaintySportswear retailer JD Sports scraps shareholder dividend pay out due to Covid uncertainty

Primark/Penneys profits to fall €660m due to Covid-19 impactPrimark/Penneys profits to fall €660m due to Covid-19 impact

Primark owner hails ‘encouraging’ early sales after lockdownPrimark owner hails ‘encouraging’ early sales after lockdown

JD Sports buys Go Outdoors back after tumbling into administrationJD Sports buys Go Outdoors back after tumbling into administration


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Retail sector

More in this Section

Still 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalitionStill 413,000 on Covid-19 pandemic unemployment scheme may worry new coalition

Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'Irish banks and housebuilders join in global stock markets rally on Covid-19 'narrative recovery'

Irish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-upIrish housebuilding stocks rise on UK construction pick-up

Britain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisionsBritain's 'Big Four' accounting firms ordered to separate audit divisions


Lifestyle

One iron-clad prediction for the future is that virtual reality will only get bigger and better. For now, however, virtual reality is content with taking baby steps forward, by allowing gamers to become iron-clad instead.GameTech review: Solid offering from Iron Man VR shows virtual reality getting bigger

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula BurnsHow to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

The skincare tips to help with mask acne and irritationThe Skin Nerd: How to counteract the effects of 'Mask Face' on your skin

As the junior TV talent show returns for a new series, Georgia Humphreys chats to Will.i.am and the other mentorsWill.i.am and other mentors back for new series of The Voice Kids

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »