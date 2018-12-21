Judge says recusal application over Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme case would be waste of court time

A judge said it would be "a complete waste of court time" for him to spend up to five days on an application to recuse himself from continuing to hear a High Court case related to the Ponzi scheme run by jailed US fraudster Bernie Madoff.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey therefore adjourned generally a recusal application from British Virgin Islands (BVI) registered investment fund, Defender, pending that company's decision to appeal his ruling on December 4 last that it could not maintain a $141m damages claim against Dublin-registered HSBC Institutional Trust Services Ireland Ltd.

Defender claims, among other things, negligence and breach of contract HSBC's alleged role as a custodian of funds which were lost as a result of fraud by its alleged sub-custodian, Bernie L Madoff Securities LLC.

Ms Justice Twomey ruled that because Defender had already settled its claim against Madoff for loss of its investment, it could not also pursue its damages claim against HSBC.

This comes under an area of law relating to "concurrent wrongdoers" which meant Defender could not, therefore, pursue the other wrongdoer (HSBC).

While the December 4 decision ended the claim for damages, the court still has to deal with outstanding restitution and constitutional claims.

The judge said it was difficult to escape the impression that five months' court time was being sought in this case, not because the dispute could not be solved in a much shorter time, but because of the sums at stake and because the parties can afford to pay their own lawyers and therefore use up valuable court resources to resolve essentially a "private dispute".

Defender appealed that decision and separately applied to the judge to recuse himself from further hearing the case.

The judge refused, saying it would be a waste of time to spend three to five days on a recusal application in circumstances where there was an appeal pending in the Court of Appeal (CoA) over his damages ruling.

He said Defender sought that he recuse himself even before the CoA appeal was determined, or before a possible further appeal to the Supreme Court, "because it seems of the contents of that judgment of 4th December.".

The date when these proceedings return to the High Court is likely to be two or more years in the future, unless the parties get an expedited appeal in the Court of Appeal or a leapfrog appeal to the Supreme Court, in which case it is still likely to be many months into the future, he said.

Equally, and this was a relevant point when considering the efficient use of court resources, it was possible that for other reasons - for example, if the matter was settled - the case might not come back before the High Court at all.

The court "believes that it should make every effort to avoid using scarce publicly funded resources" given the pressures on those resources and that Ireland is at the bottom of the European league table when it comes to the number of judges per capita.

He therefore adjourned the recusal application generally. The parties can also apply to the court should there be any further developments under the terms of his order.