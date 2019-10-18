News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Judge grants union motion to put stay on Ryanair action against it

Judge grants union motion to put stay on Ryanair action against it
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 03:57 PM

A trade union that represents Ryanair's Irish-based pilots is seeking a High Court order preventing the airline from progressing its legal action against them.

Forsa which is the parent union of IALPA wants a stay on Ryanair's action from going ahead until mediation talks over a dispute on pay and conditions are concluded.

Ryanair brought proceedings against the union and several named pilots, including IALPA's president Mr Evan Cullen, over a planned 48-hour strike which had been scheduled to take place on August 22 and 23 last.

The industrial action did not proceed after Ryanair secured an injunction preventing the strike from taking place.

The injunction, which was fully contested by Forsa, remains in place pending the full hearing of the dispute.

As well as granting the injunction last August Mr Justice Denis McDonald directed that the airline progress the full hearing of its claim, where it seeks damages, against the defendants.

The judge sought an undertaking from Ryanair to progress its action in order to "protect the union's position" and that it would "not be left in limbo."

The matter returned before the court last month and was adjourned after Mr Justice McDonald was informed that the sides had returned to mediation.

Today, Marguerite Bolger SC for Forsa secured permission from Mr Justice John Jordan to bring a motion seeking to stay the proceedings, pending the outcome of the mediation talks between the parties.

Counsel said the application was being made because Ryanair was seeking to have the dispute admitted to the fast-track commercial court list.

Counsel said that application will be opposed by her clients. Counsel also told the court that it is her side's case that it has a binding agreement that the proceedings are to be adjourned pending the outcome of the mediation.

Permission to bring the motion was granted on an ex parte basis, where only one side was present in court. The Judge made the matter returnable to next Thursday's sitting of the court.

READ MORE

High Court to hear dozens of hauliers' cases over anti-competitive truck prices next year

In August, Ryanair brought proceedings after IALPA, which represents approximately 180 Dublin-based pilots directly employed by Ryanair, voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

As well as the injunction, Ryanair also seeks various orders against the defendants including orders for damages.

It claims that from late July it experienced a significant drop in demand for bookings and was required to reduce its prices to stimulate demand and mitigate its loses.

It claims that it lost almost 125,000 bookings that it expected to make in the period of time between mid-July and mid-August for flying date up to March 31, 2020.

It estimates that the proposed strike resulted in lost bookings and impact on fares resulted in financial losses of €13.7m.

In addition, the airline claims that it suffered further additional damage due to the negative publicity and damage to its business and brand.

More on this topic

Judge thought 'long and hard' before giving man suspended sentence for beating up his ex in 'terrifying ordeal'Judge thought 'long and hard' before giving man suspended sentence for beating up his ex in 'terrifying ordeal'

'I am ashamed to be an Irish man,' Aoife Bennett’s father tells court hearing swine flu vaccine case'I am ashamed to be an Irish man,' Aoife Bennett’s father tells court hearing swine flu vaccine case

Judge criticises Tusla after boy with ADHD and 'remarkable degree' of violence is detained in hospital paediatric unitJudge criticises Tusla after boy with ADHD and 'remarkable degree' of violence is detained in hospital paediatric unit

High Court allows firm to serve proceedings against union to stop proposed strike at Aughinish Alumina refineryHigh Court allows firm to serve proceedings against union to stop proposed strike at Aughinish Alumina refinery

RyanairForsaIALPAcourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Insurance costs forces another children's activity centre to 'hit the wall'Insurance costs forces another children's activity centre to 'hit the wall'

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Savoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s planSavoy Cinema owner objects to developer’s plan

Apple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s VestagerApple Pay may be scrutinised by EU’s Vestager


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »