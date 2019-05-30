NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Judge grants stay on €65m judgment to facilitate talks between couple and fund

By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, May 30, 2019 - 05:14 PM

A High Court judge has granted a stay until October on his decision that a fund is entitled to a total €65m judgment against a businessman and his wife after being told discussions are underway between the sides.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey granted the stay to October 15 after being told the Promontoria (Gem) DAC had agreed to consider proposals advanced by Stephen Murphy.

The judge also noted there are funds held for Mr Murphy in an account.

On that basis, and while finding that Mr Murphy and his wife Margaret, of Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, had not made out an arguable defence to the summary judgment application entitling them to a plenary hearing, he said he would grant the stay.

READ MORE

Judge to rule next month on legal challenge around ability of rape victims to waive anonymity

He said the sides could update the court in early October as to whether a settlement had been reached.

The fund sought judgment for some €48.3m against Mr Murphy, and for €17.2m against Mrs Murphy arising from borrowings from Bank of Ireland between 2002 and 2010 for property acquisition and development in Ireland.

The loans were later transferred to the National Assets Management Agency which, under terms of a settlement with the couple, agreed to release is charge over the family home and limit its recourse against them.

Nama later transferred its rights and interest in the loans, including the settlement agreement, to Promonotoria.

As a result of an alleged breach by the couple of the terms of the settlement agreement, the fund later issued a demand for repayment and ultimately issued proceedings for summary judgment.

READ MORE

Ana Kriegel trial: One of accused boys told friend that Boy A was 'trying to set him up', court hears

More on this topic

Man charged in connection with death of woman on farm in Co Galway

Man's eviction over alleged anti-social behaviour was unlawful, Supreme Court rules

Supreme Court to rule on Facebook appeal over EU-US data transfers

Drugs are no excuse: Judge jails man for 14 years after horror attack on woman, 79, in Cork

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Newsagents association demands 'zero tolerance' in fight against crime in their sector

Michael Kors shares tumble after trimming sales projection

The politics of ‘merger’ plan between Fiat and Renault

€6.8m in pay for pub owners


Lifestyle

Art season gets off to a dream start in Dublin

Meet the migrant chefs revolutionising Cork's food scene

Climate action: Meet the young doctors who want to save the planet

Going wild with animal-centred summer days out

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »