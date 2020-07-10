News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Judge confirms examinership for parent company of Compu b

Judge confirms examinership for parent company of Compu b
Compu b was founded in Limerick in 1992 and has six stores in Ireland. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 01:34 PM

A High Court judge has confirmed examinership for the Irish-headquartered parent of Compu b, a reseller of Apple premium computer products, and three related companies in the UK employing a total 395 people, including 110 in Ireland.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald last week appointed David O’Connor of BDO as interim examiner to the companies.

When the matter returned before him today, the judge was satisfied, on foot of evidence including reports indicating the companies have a reasonable prospect of survival if certain conditions are met, to appoint Mr O’Connor as examiner.

It was "encouraging" Mr O’Connor has already received an expression of interest from a potential investor, he said. He also noted the significant number of jobs at stake and the absence of objections to examinership.

Compu b, founded in Limerick in 1992, has six stores here: Grafton St, Dundrum Town Centre, the Pavilions, Swords, all in Dublin; and in Limerick, Cork, and Galway. It also has 24 stores in the UK.

The examinership concerns Compu b Retail Ltd, with registered offices at Ballymount, Dublin, and three UK-based companies, Compu b Ltd, Stormfront Retail Limited, and Stormfront Technology Ltd. Compu b Ltd (CBL) acquired the two Stormfront companies in late 2019 and owns Compu b Retail Ltd (CBRL).

In the petition, it was stated CBRL was incorporated to trade the group’s Irish activities through a separate entity mainly to protect against concerns arising from Brexit and foreign exchange rate volatility. It undertakes similar activities to CBL and its corporate clients include Amazon and Ryanair.

CBL acquired the loss-making Stormfront group of 23 stores in late 2019 so as to acquire a more significant retail presence in the UK market and improve buying power. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed planned integration and a cost reduction programme with the result the Compu b group incurred significant ongoing losses through the Stormfront group between January and May 2020.

READ MORE

'Incredibly reckless' to breed Cowen greyhound eight times, says activist

The companies' petition said the Compu b business has historically been profitable but a number of factors came together which have had significant negative impacts on the companies, including the pandemic, store closures resulting from that, underperforming stores, and acceleration of customer trends towards buying online.

Unless court protection is secured, the companies will be unable to pay their debts as they fall due from July 2020, with a deficit of €3.3m by the end of July 2020, it was stated.

An independent expert had reported his view the companies have a core business capable of survival on a going concern basis subject to implementation of a restructuring plan.

Declan Murphy, for the companies, said today that the evidence met the legal test for examinership.

Kelley Smith, for Mr O'Connor, provided a draft report from him that stated, based on the information available to him, he had no reason to disagree with the independent expert's view the companies have a reasonable prospect of survival as a going concern subject to satisfaction of the conditions outlined.

Mr O'Connor has met with the companies' key management, has had conversations with Apple personnel who indicated support for the key management team, and had an expression of interest from a potential investor, said Ms Smith.

Counsel for the Revenue Commissioners neither consented nor objected to examinership and noted all tax returns would be filed and all taxes paid as they fall due during the period of protection.

Mr Justice McDonald said he was satisfied last week from oral evidence of the group's chief financial officer, Alan Victory, that the companies' centre of main interests is Ireland and further evidence confirmed that.

He was satisfied on the "very extensive" evidence that the companies have a significant business which suffered an unexpected blow as a result of the pandemic but have a reasonable prospect of survival as a going concern subject to matters outlined by the independent expert being addressed.

The evidence all pointed in the one direction and met the test for examinership, he concluded.

READ MORE

Dublin councillors critical of proposed €15m floating pool on Liffey

More on this topic

Landlord 'has turned blind eye' to concerns of residents near UCCLandlord 'has turned blind eye' to concerns of residents near UCC

Former clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse imagesFormer clerical officer from Kerry jailed over child abuse images

Man given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hearsMan given bail allegedly caught later same night in Cork with cannabis worth €23k, court hears

Alleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchenAlleged intruder went through purse on table even though girl, 5, was in kitchen


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

AM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications awardAM O’Sullivan PR takes top communications award

Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19Dublin Port traffic back to 2016 levels due to Covid-19

Good day for Irish consumer companies as share prices riseGood day for Irish consumer companies as share prices rise

Ireland raises €700m in benchmark debt to fund Covid-19 crisis at lowest cost in history of StateIreland raises €700m in benchmark debt to fund Covid-19 crisis at lowest cost in history of State


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »