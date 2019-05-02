NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
JRI America to create 100 new jobs at Co Kerry technology centre

Tralee Technology Park.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 11:45 AM

100 new jobs are being created by technology company JRI America in Co Kerry.

The group will create the roles over the next five years at its Technology Centre in Tralee.

Japan Research Institute Ltd (JRI) is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) which in turn is part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Japan's second-largest bank by market capitalization.

In Ireland, SMFG/SMBC employs over 300 staff in five separate operations, including JRI America which established its centre in Tralee in 2011.

The company is hiring 25 people to work across its security operations, while the additional roles will be created within the company's testing, data and helpdesk operations.

Speaking today in Tralee, Managing Director & General Manager, CIO Americas and EMEA and President & COO JRI America, Inc. Michael O’Dea said: “Today's announcement of the commencement of operations in our Security Operations Centre in Tralee is a welcome addition providing additional roles necessary to our Cybersecurity capability.”

Minister of State Brendan Griffin said: “The jobs created by JRI America, Inc. continue to contribute positively to our rural communities and to the strengthening and diversification of the wider economy of Kerry. I welcome today’s announcement that JRI America, Inc. will continue to focus on supporting jobs in this region steadily over the next 5 years. “

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said it was "an excellent announcement" which will be of substantial benefit to the local and regional economy.

