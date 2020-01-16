JP Morgan chief unveiled as president of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland

American Chamber of Commerce Ireland has named Carin Bryans, senior country officer and CEO of JP Morgan Bank Ireland, as its new President for 2020.

She will be supported by AmCham vice president and 2021 president Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland.

Ms Bryans said: “Amidst the changing global landscape and increasing global competition for inward investment, our Chamber believes Ireland must remain agile and responsive to ensure the pipeline of inward investment remains strong in the year ahead.

“Our Chamber will continue to amplify the importance of the two-way business relationship between the US and Ireland on both sides of the Atlantic while supporting our members in Ireland on the issues core to their business in 2020 and beyond including the future of work, digital transformation, inclusion and sustainability.”

AmCham national tour

AmCham is currently hosting 18 membership briefings throughout the country to inform members on 2020 plans and priorities, including talent, innovation and upcoming events.

IDA figures released

Meanwhile, IDA Ireland figures show employment by multinationals based in Ireland is now at an all-time high.

Bryans said: “We are delighted to see the impact of the multinational sector is being felt throughout the entire country with 75,635 jobs created outside of Dublin over the past five years, leading to 33,118 additional direct jobs.

“We congratulate Team IDA Ireland for the critical role they continue to play internationally in promoting Ireland as a destination for inward investment and the global standards they have set in executing their mission.”