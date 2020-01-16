News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

JP Morgan chief unveiled as president of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland

JP Morgan chief unveiled as president of American Chamber of Commerce Ireland
Carin Bryans, CEO of JP Morgan Bank Ireland, and president of Am Cham for 2020.
Joe Dermody
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 02:12 PM

American Chamber of Commerce Ireland has named Carin Bryans, senior country officer and CEO of JP Morgan Bank Ireland, as its new President for 2020.

She will be supported by AmCham vice president and 2021 president Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland.

Ms Bryans said: “Amidst the changing global landscape and increasing global competition for inward investment, our Chamber believes Ireland must remain agile and responsive to ensure the pipeline of inward investment remains strong in the year ahead.

“Our Chamber will continue to amplify the importance of the two-way business relationship between the US and Ireland on both sides of the Atlantic while supporting our members in Ireland on the issues core to their business in 2020 and beyond including the future of work, digital transformation, inclusion and sustainability.”

AmCham national tour

AmCham is currently hosting 18 membership briefings throughout the country to inform members on 2020 plans and priorities, including talent, innovation and upcoming events.

IDA figures released

Meanwhile, IDA Ireland figures show employment by multinationals based in Ireland is now at an all-time high.

Bryans said: “We are delighted to see the impact of the multinational sector is being felt throughout the entire country with 75,635 jobs created outside of Dublin over the past five years, leading to 33,118 additional direct jobs.

“We congratulate Team IDA Ireland for the critical role they continue to play internationally in promoting Ireland as a destination for inward investment and the global standards they have set in executing their mission.”

READ MORE

Youghal Credit Union appoints new marketing manager as it expects its assets to exceed €100m this year

More in this Section

IDA warning after five years of regional growthIDA warning after five years of regional growth

US-China trade deal ‘to do little for world economy’US-China trade deal ‘to do little for world economy’

Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020Shannon Airport confident of return to passenger growth in 2020

Soaring gold price leads to a refining boomSoaring gold price leads to a refining boom


Lifestyle

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) head judge Loraine Barry.The Shape I'm In: Dancing queen, Loraine Barry

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Fascinated since her school days by Russian history, Vickie Maye embarks on her first-ever guided tour to discover St Petersburg.Stepping back into history in St. Petersburg

Natural health with Meghan Shepard.Natural health: Christmas flu-like virus has left me exhausted; Improving heart health

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »