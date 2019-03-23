NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnson & Johnson Irish profits and revenues rise

By Gordon Deegan
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Pre-tax profits at the Irish arm of the maker of such popular consumer health products as Calpol, Benylin, and Listerine increased by 3% to €5.3m in 2017.

Newly filed accounts for Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) show the company’s revenues rose 2% to over €100.7m in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.

The company’s Irish revenues are derived from the sale of consumer health products to the public and of medical devices to the HSE and private hospitals.

Johnson & Johnson Ireland’s medical device division performed strongest during the year, with revenues increasing by 5% from €60.3m to €63.57m.

Revenues in the consumer health product division reduced marginally, from €32.1m to €31.9m, while agency commission income reduced from €6.22m to €5.19m.

“The continued strategy of prioritising the investment and execution of the over-the-counter and beauty portfolio delivered against plan,” said the company.

It said that strong integrated marketing communication with engaging commercial innovation attributed to growth across the Benylin and Calpol brands. The company said 2017 proved to be “a stable year” for the consumer product business.

Wage costs dipped marginally, in 2017, to €6.43m, while directors’ pay marginally dropped from €778,000 to €765,000. Shareholder funds totalled €49.68m. That included accumulated profits of €48.9m.

