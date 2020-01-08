Johnson gets reminder of the productivity challenge facing Britain

The challenge facing prime minister Boris Johnson to improve Britain’s dismal productivity performance was laid bare by new figures.

Output per hour was just 0.1% higher in the third quarter than a year earlier.

While the increase ends the longest stretch for over six years, it will do nothing to ease concerns about the “productivity puzzle” that has hampered the economy since the financial crisis.

Weak productivity growth has depressed wages and restricted how fast the economy can grow without fuelling inflation.

So persistent is the problem that the Royal Statistical Society named the average 0.3% annual increase since 2008 the “statistic of the decade”.

Hourly output would be around a quarter higher today had it maintained the 2% growth experienced in the years before the crisis.

Chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid responded to the latest figures by promising to use his March 11 budget announcement to deliver “ambitious plans to level up across the country and unleash Britain’s potential”.

Those plans are expected to include billions of extra pounds for infrastructure projects.

But with Britain due to leave the EU at the ned of the month, some worry the situation could get worse if the economy is deprived of productivity-enhancing innovation and investment.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed unit labour costs climbing 3.6% from a year earlier as employment costs outpaced meager productivity growth.

The figures are watched by the Bank of England as an indicator of domestically generated inflation.

Meanwhile, a ripple of negative reaction across UK government bonds may be a taste of what’s to come as the country heads for one of Europe’s first major tests of fiscal stimulus.

The policy, long advocated by central banks, could emerge in the March finance bill.

Mr Johnson’s budget may focus global attention on the potential for expanded government spending to boost growth, as well as the market’s appetite for greater bond supply.

There was a first glimpse of how that could be received this week, when the UK’s Debt Management Office said gilt sales will increase by £14bn in the 2019-2020 financial year.

Afterwards, 10-year UK securities led declines in Europe for a time. But the selling faded after the Britain’s first auction of 2020 was oversubscribed by almost two-and-a-half times the amount on offer.

The UK budget’s impact on the economy will be closely watched, not least at the ECB.

Christine Lagarde, its new president, has struggled to round up support to move the main source of stimulus away from monetary policy and toward government spending.

Germany, in particular, is reluctant to end its balanced budget policy, while Italy’s attempts to lift spending have faced resistance from the European Commission.

In the UK, there will be greater leeway on spending after policymakers overhauled fiscal rules, marking the end of Britain’s period of austerity.

“The Conservative Party is hardly going to be profligate but compared to the fiscal stance of Germany, we could probably see a higher chance of a pro-growth stance in British spending policy,” said Koon Chow, a strategist at Union Bancaire Privee.

“It’s quite likely the UK could need fiscal stimulus as longer-term growth challenges persist, not least of all from likely long-term weight on services trade, of which there has been little or no discussion in the Brexit talks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chances of a rate cut from the Bank of England, which would be supportive for gilts, are declining, with incoming governor Andrew Bailey seen as having less room to act as Brexit uncertainty lifts and economic data brightens.

Money markets were pricing in a 52% probability of a quarter-point interest-rate cut from the UK central bank by the end of December 2020, compared with 56% at the start of the week.

That comes while the UK is able to borrow over 10 years at a yield which is around 100 basis points below that on equivalent US debt, a sign that Britain has fiscal room.

While it seems clear the gilt market will face increased supply, there are some doubts about the depth of the potential impact.

Chris Jeffery, head of rates and inflation strategy at Legal & General Investment Management, said the chancellor’s redrawn fiscal boundaries imply additional gilt issuance of around £20bn per year, if taken to their new limit.

That additional stimulus will help boost the growth outlook, but it is hardly transformative.

The fate of fiscal stimulus in the UK is likely to depend on the final details of its future trade relationship with the EU.

“More major fiscal stimulus could be required in 2021 or beyond, should the UK leave the transition period without a free trade relationship with the EU, and if economic activity slows materially,” said Howard Cunningham, fixed income portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

“With manifesto pledges having effectively closed off major tax-raising avenues, the bulk of the additional financing would have to come from debt issuance,” he said.

“Although the government views this outcome as unlikely, they are unlikely to use up all their fiscal firepower ahead of this.”

Bloomberg