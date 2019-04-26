Johnny Ronan lodges plans for €350m residential plan for docklands

Developer Johnny Ronan has unveiled plans for a €350m residential development in Dublin’s Docklands.

The 576 residential unit development for Spencer Dock is the developer’s single largest foray into the residential building market since he recommenced building after the economic crash.

In recent days, Mr Ronan’s Spencer Place Ltd has placed the plans for the 576 residential units - made up of 471 apartments and 105 units in shared accommodation - with An Bord Pleanála as part of a consultation process with the appeals board under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) legislation.

Spencer Place is seeking to build the blocks on City Block 2, Spencer Dock on a site bounded by Sheriff Street Upper to Wapping Street.

One of the blocks reaches to 13 storeys but the height of the apartment blocks is the same height as the 629 unit development built on Spencer Dock in 2006/2007.

The application by Mr Ronan’s Spencer Place was one of seven large scale residential applications lodged with the appeals board in a matter of five days under the Government’s fast track planning rules.

A short distance from Mr Ronan’s plan, Oxley Holdings has lodged plans for consultation for 697 build-to-rent apartments at Connolly Station Car Park at Sheriff St Lower.

Elsewhere in Dublin on lands that formerly formed part of Santa Sabina Dominican College and Convent Complex, Greenfield Road, Sutton, Parsis Ltd has lodged plans with the appeals board for 144 apartments as part of a consultation process.

Outside the capital, Crodaun Developments Ltd has entered a consultation phase with the appeals board on its plan to construct 495 dwellings at Cellbridge in Co Kildare made up of 228 houses, 225 apartments and 42 duplexes.

In Cork, Seamus and Evelyn Scally have given notice of their plans to lodge planning for 118 build to rent apartments on a site bounded by South City Link Road, Rockboro Road and Gasworks Road in the city.

Also in Cork, HQ Developments are to seek planning for 302 residential units at Horgan Quay, Railway Street, Cork.

The seventh of the large scale applications is for a site at Oranmore, Oranhill in Galway where Arlum Ltd is to seek planning for 212 residential units.

The rate of SHD applications being lodged with the appeals board has quickened considerably since the start of the year.

During 2018, 39 SHD applications were lodged and between January and the end of March this year, 24 applications were lodged. This compares to seven for the same period last year.