News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

John Lewis sales plunge as online growth fails to offset shop closures

John Lewis sales plunge as online growth fails to offset shop closures
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 11:07 AM

John Lewis sales have plunged after it was forced to shut stores in face of coronavirus despite a surge in online orders.

The John Lewis Partnership group also said its Waitrose supermarket chain saw sales surge as shoppers stocked up on essentials.

However, the John Lewis department store chain saw total sales tumble 17% in the weeks since March 15, after it closed all its sites on March 23.

The high street retailer warned that a worst-case scenario would see the chain’s annual sales plunge 35%.

Nevertheless, John Lewis said online sales have jumped 84% as shoppers purchased more technology and food preparation products.

The retailer said demand has particularly spiked in some of its “less profitable lines”, with people “buying more Scrabble but fewer sofas”.

The Partnership has been trading for nearly a century. It has survived a World War and bombings, economic crashes and crises. Thanks to you, we shall also come through Covid-19 and emerge stronger

Elsewhere, Waitrose sales increased by 8% in the period since January 26 as supermarkets were buoyed by the crisis.

Sales increased both in store and online as shoppers bought more essentials like rice, pasta and long-life milk.

Demand for home delivery has been “especially strong”, it said, with the company increasing its delivery capacity by 50%, which puts it “in good stead” ahead of the end of its contract with Ocado in September.

The John Lewis Partnership group said it is set to receive £135 million (€154m) in savings from the business rates holiday and will reduce operating costs, including a cut of almost £100 million (€113m) to marketing spending.

In a letter to partners, recently appointed chairwoman Sharon White said: “We are confident that the future of the business is strong.

“Our short-term trading has though been significantly affected, principally because of the closure of all 50 John Lewis branches.

“The Partnership has been trading for nearly a century. It has survived a World War and bombings, economic crashes and crises.

“Thanks to you, we shall also come through Covid-19 and emerge stronger.”

READ MORE

NPHET to consider how any Covid-19 restrictions might be eased

More on this topic

Elton John’s popularity spikes among millennials after John Lewis advertElton John’s popularity spikes among millennials after John Lewis advert

John Lewis partnership cheers record bonus pool

Bonus windfall for John Lewis staff


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19John Lewis PartnershipLockdownSharon WhiteWaitroseTOPIC: John Lewis

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Row over 'business interruption insurance' takes new turnCoronavirus: Row over 'business interruption insurance' takes new turn

Facebook Ireland continues hiring with announcement of hundreds of new roles Facebook Ireland continues hiring with announcement of hundreds of new roles

Builders hoping they can get back to work as Covid-19 unemployed tops 1mBuilders hoping they can get back to work as Covid-19 unemployed tops 1m

Branson asks for loans from British government to keep Virgin Atlantic flying through Covid-19 stormBranson asks for loans from British government to keep Virgin Atlantic flying through Covid-19 storm


Lifestyle

For the next 12 months, the events will be held online as a response to Covid-19.London Fashion Week is going digital and gender neutral for the first time

Esther N McCarthy is a fan of innovative air purifiers, jugs and jewellery this week.Wish List: Ideas to improve lockdown life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 9
  • 15
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »