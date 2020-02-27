News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joe Schmidt to address annual conference for project managers

By Denise O’Donoghue
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 12:43 PM

Former Irish Rugby head coach Joe Schmidt is to deliver the keynote address at an upcoming conference in Dublin.

The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI)'s 2020 Project Management National Conference will take place at the Aviva Stadium on April 30.

The future of sustainable work and cities will lead the agenda, with over 300 delegates expected to attend Ireland’s largest annual conference for project managers.

Mr Schmidt will share the lessons he has learned from his fascinating and highly successful rugby career. Other speakers include Alan Murphy of Smart Dublin; Niamh O'Beirne, Head of People Advisory Services, with sponsor EY Ireland; and Ed Hearne, Principal Officer of Investment Projects and Programmes at the Department of Public Expenditure & Reform.

"The next ten years will transform both how we work and how we live in Ireland. From digitising our urban spaces to how workers will need to compete with, and take advantage of, emerging technologies, we have selected speakers who will inform, challenge and inspire attendees," said Jackie Glynn, President of the Ireland Chapter of PMI.

"It’s a unique opportunity for attendees to explore what skills and investment will be needed over the next ten years to drive career progression in an increasingly competitive landscape, overcome national and global issues, and ensure we build a sustainable Irish economy."

Broadcaster Anton Savage will MC the conference.

Early bird tickets for the conference, on sale now, are priced at €145 for Ireland Chapter of PMI members and €195 for non-members, and can be purchased here. Full price member tickets are set at €195, and €245 for non-members.

